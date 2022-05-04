TV stars Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey took to Instagram on May 3 to simultaneously post sweet photos to announce they are now dating. The Flight Attendant star uploaded a carousel of images and videos that appear to have been taken during a getaway to somewhere mountainous, with the last snap being of the Ozark star planting a kiss on her cheek while she smiles.

Cuoco’s string of pictures and videos also includes shots of a pool, a dog, coffee mugs, and several of the two actors together. She captioned her post with, “Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey’.”

Pelphrey’s post included just one image with a much longer caption, reading: “‘But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.’ - from Noah’s wall- 1/31/04”

Neither Cuoco nor Pelphrey shared any insight into how they met, how long they’ve been together, or where they took these pictures. Cuoco just appeared in Season 2 of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, which premiered on April 21. Pelphrey rose to prominence as one of the stars of Ozark, which aired its last episodes on Netflix on April 29. He also appears in the Amazon program Outer Range, which debuted on April April 15.

Both Cuoco and Pelphrey have been in high-profile relationships in the past. The former Big Bang Theory actor announced she and her equestrian husband Karl Cook were separating in September 2021 after three years of marriage. It had been the second wedding for her, as she was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Pelphrey dated Thor actor Jaimie Alexander for two years before they went their separate ways.