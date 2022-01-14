After the multiversal hijinx (and tears — many tears) of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to clean things up. Or maybe make them way worse. As revealed in that teaser, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Strange confront a multiverse in pieces — and for that, he’ll need some help.

Strange’s most highly anticipated recruit is, naturally, a post-Westview Wanda. But the Doctor Strange sequel will also introduce an entirely new character to the MCU — one who will likely prove to be an integral part of the sorcerer’s team and maybe the Avengers as a whole. Portrayed by The Baby-Sitters Club’s Xochitl Gomez, America Chavez is a young hero who made her first Marvel Comics appearance in 2011 in Vengeance #1. Her character’s origins go back to a place called the Utopian Parallel, described by Marvel as “a realm outside conventional time and space.” There, she was raised by two moms who sacrificed themselves to protect the Parallel from a mysterious threat, inspiring America to do the same for other parts of the multiverse, including Earth, where she eventually falls in with the Young Avengers when she’s about 17 years old.

“I can't even explain how honored I am that I was able to receive such a role ... not only a Latina, but just a girl, a young girl, a superhero, and it means so much,” Gomez told Entertainment Tonight in June. “I'm just so happy I get to be the one that plays that character.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

America Chavez Powers In The Marvel Comics

When it comes to powers, America Chavez, aka Miss America, has one of the most impressive skillsets in the entire Marvel canon. Not only does she boast superhuman speed, strength, and durability, she can also fly and teleport. Of course, this might seem like pretty standard superhero stuff. How did she land a spot on Strange’s team, specifically? Well, that would be America’s ability to travel between dimensions. She punches star-shaped holes right through them.

For an idea of what America’s powers can do, look to leaked concept art from No Way Home. As ComicBook.com reported Jan. 8, an image shared (then deleted) by Maciej Kuciara depicts America alongside Peter Parker and his friends. The website also cited a Variety interview in which Spidey co-writer Chris McKenna said the film’s two huge character returns were originally going to be ushered in not by Ned, but “by [an unnamed] Marvel character going, ‘Here are the saving graces and they’re going to help you through this.’” If that was, indeed, meant to be America, then it looks like she’ll prove extremely helpful to Strange as he corrects the multiversal mess ahead of him.

America Chavez In The Future MCU

Marvel Studios

So far, America’s only been confirmed for Multiverse of Madness, but it’s safe to assume that her story will continue. For starters, she’s a history-making Marvel figure — the MCU’s first Latina, LGBTQ+ hero. She’s also close friends with Kate Bishop in the Marvel Comics, further connecting her to the Young Avengers, which are steadily assembling on screen, from Hawkeye to 2023’s Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania.

As the MCU continues to embrace its younger generation of heroes (and anti-heroes), America seems like a natural addition to the ever-growing lineup.