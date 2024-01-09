The cast of Mean Girls wants a sequel just as much as you do, according to Daniel Franzese.

Franzese, who played Damian Leigh in the 2004 comedy, discussed the likelihood of a sequel with People on Jan. 8, while attending the premiere of the Mean Girls musical.

“We all want it,” Franzese said of a potential Mean Girls 2. “You got to tell the boss lady over there,” he continued, referring to the film’s writer, Tina Fey, who also played Ms. Norbury in the original movie.

“I’m sure [she’s] heard it a million times, but she’s the gatekeeper, so we’re all waiting,” Franzese continued, revealing that he’s still close with the original Mean Girls cast, who he claims “are all down” to star in a follow-up.

Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We all talk when we can,” he added. “It’s very difficult. We were all really busy, but I love them also.”

Franzese isn’t the only Mean Girls star to have discussed a potential follow-up. In 2022, Lindsay Lohan (aka Cady Heron) joked that a sequel is “in Tina Fey’s hands” while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Amanda Seyfried (aka Karen Smith) also addressed the speculation in a conversation with Lohan. “Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?” She asked.

Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried. Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

A Grool Mean Girls Reunion

Franzese, Lohan, Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, reprised their Mean Girls roles in November last year for Walmart’s 2023 Black Friday ad. The commercial revealed what Cady, Damian, Gretchen, and Karen are up to today.

Rachel McAdams (aka Regina George) did not star in the Walmart ad. She later explained to Variety that she turned down the commercial as it “just didn’t feel like my bag.”

Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried. Walmart / YouTube

Making A Fetch Musical

Following the success of the 2004 movie, Fey and producer Lorne Michaels penned a musical inspired by the film in 2017. In 2020, Fey announced that the Mean Girls musical movie would be coming to the big screen.

The cast of the Mean Girls musical movie. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The cast of the musical, which hits theaters on Jan. 12, includes Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Fey, who reprised her role as math teacher Ms. Norbury.