Even though we’re hurtling to the end of another season of The Bachelorette, it doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce over all the drama so far. We’ve arrived at, perhaps, the most cringe-worthy and jaw dropping juncture of any season of The Bachelorette, that being the Men Tell All, where a season’s most and least favorite contestants reconvene to shout over one another. In some cases, it’s an opportunity to find some closure with a lead, clear your name in the midst of any rumors that may be swirling in the press, or audition for the upcoming season of Paradise. Regardless, it’s a night that’s built for drama, and Season 19 lived up to the hype, delivering memories (and memes) aplenty.

All eyes were on Gabby and Rachel as they made their way to the Men Tell All couches. Even though the leads were there, the night definitely belonged to the men, most of whom made their way to the Aug. 11 filming. Though there were some notable absences — more on that later — the most obvious missing contestants were Aven, Tino, Zach, Johnny, Erich, and Jason, all of whom are still vying for an engagement.

Here’s what Twitter thought about the Season 19 Men Tell All episode.

Rachel & Aven’s Hometown Date

Before we even arrived at the Men Tell All section of the episode, there was some unfinished business to attend to. Audiences still hadn’t seen Rachel and Aven’s bewitching hometown date in Salem, Massachusetts, which proved to be quite entertaining for the fans, between a love spell being cast and the loverbirds breaking a table.

Roby’s Hair

Roby debuted bleach blond hair during this Men Tell All. He managed to steal the show in the episode’s first segment, however, not for anything he was saying, but instead, for his striking resemblance to Draco Malfoy.

Everybody Hates Hayden

We all remember Hayden Markowitz’s descent into villainy this season, however, despite earning his title as the season’s antagonist, he didn’t show up for the confession-packed episode. Thankfully, the men were there to hold him accountable.

Logan In The Hot Seat

Despite being grilled by the men about his decision to flip from Rachel to Gabby, those watching at home were more interested in why Logan *actually* went home.

Everyone Gets A Cruise!

Then, in a break from the drama, host Jesse Palmer informed everyone in the audiences (at least IRL) that they’d be awarded a Virgin Cruise.

Nate In The Hot Seat

When it came time for Nate to be in the line of fire, he got his opportunity to both speak about his breakup with Gabby and address the rumors concerning his allegations of lying and cheating. His fellow contestants were supportive of him.

Paradise Preview

Audiences also got a quick sneak peak at the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, which promises to be another season full of drama and debauchery.

Everybody Loves Rachel & Gabby

Once both Bachelorettes made their way to the couches, the audiences was elated to watch their friendship first hand.

Justice For Jordan V

Despite only lasting a couple episodes, Jordan V made his way back into the hearts of Bachelor Nation when he appeared on stage at the Men Tell All to talk to Rachel.

The Bloopers

We also got a little break from the drama with a calamitous trip down memory lane courtesy of some bloopers.

Not Enough Drama

Despite all of the excitement happening during Men Tell All, there were some fans out there who weren’t overly impressed with how much non-Bachelorette content there was on a Bachelorette episode.

Meatball With Extra Sauce

The episode ended with one of the weirder sequences in the show’s history, when Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane (the leads of the new movie Bros) appeared on stage and drenched Meatball in some marinara sauce.