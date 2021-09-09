Following Shang-Chi’s epic introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with even more heroes to come in November’s Eternals, the newest lineup of Avengers continues to take shape in an exciting way. But... is Shang-Chi an Avenger? Will the Eternals be? What about Bucky Barnes or the Guardians of the Galaxy? For new and long-running characters alike, the question of who makes up the new Avengers roster can be a little tricky because things aren’t quite as clear as they were in 2012’s team-up, when the original six heroes fought together for the first time.

By this point in the MCU, the label of “Avenger” is somewhat fluid. As implied by Steve Rogers’ epic rallying cry moment in Avengers: Endgame, it can be used to cover pretty much anyone who is fighting for good and is somehow connected to the original initiative, even by proxy (like if you’re Steve’s formerly brainwashed bestie). Then again, there are also plenty of references to the Avengers as a uniquely defined in-group, like when Tony Stark told an incredulous Bruce Banner that the Avengers had broken up in Infinity War, or when he basically knighted Peter Parker in the same movie.

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Comics make the distinction a little clearer. For example, Shang-Chi did fight alongside familiar figures as part of the Heroes for Hire but wasn’t officially considered an Avenger until Tony and Steve decided to recruit him, which went down in the 2012 Avengers comics run. On-screen, of course, there’s not nearly as much time for formalities. As far as the MCU goes, Shang-Chi’s initation process seems to have been fast-tracked.

Even before the movie came out, the titular hero was tagged as “Marvel’s New Avenger,” and the events of the movie certainly point to Shang-Chi being welcomed into the fold in a major way (the two credits scenes foreshadow future events). A similar clue can be found in the first Eternals trailer, in which Ikaris playfully volunteers himself as the next Avengers leader. Though it’s taken as a joke, the implication seems to be that the super-powered “good guys” can be part of the team if they want.

Marvel Studios

So on the cinematic side of things, it’s fair to assume that any of the heroes we’ve met so far fight under the Avengers mantle — even if they have their own respective side hustles to work on between team-ups. By that (admittedly generous) definition, a few essential Avengers and Avengers-adjacent names include:

Much like the comics’ Avengers Disassembled run led to the formation of the new Avengers, it seems that the world-changing events of Endgame will have a similar ripple effect on the MCU’s Phase 4 and beyond. With enormous threats like Kang the Conqueror on the way, it’s good to see the new team taking shape.

As for when fans will actually see the Avengers assemble again, that’s still TBD. As Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Collider of a potential Avengers 5, the creative powers that be are still taking their time to cultivate new relationships. “I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started,” Feige said this August. “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”