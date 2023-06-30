The Vanderpump Rules “Scandoval” drama has kept reality TV fans well-fed over the past few months, and as it turns out, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is just as invested in the Pump Rules drama as the rest of us. On June 28, the actor took to Instagram to share snaps from her “dream” Bravo-themed party, which Coughlan attended in full Lisa Vanderpump cosplay complete with Giggy the pomeranian.

“Life isn’t all diamonds and Rosé, but it should be,” the Derry Girls star captioned the IG post, referencing one of Vanderpump’s most quotable Real Housewives taglines. “Thank you to my friends who put in a demented amount of effort to make my dream Bravo party come to life, I love you as much as LVP loves Ken.”

Coughlan wasn’t the only party guest to dress up for the occasion, and many of the actor’s friends donned costumes that were inspired by Pump Rules stars of past and present, such as Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix — who later shared Coughlan’s post to her own Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, eagled-eyed Bravo fans may have spotted the many Vanderpump Rules references nestled within Coughlan’s party decor, including the “Something About Her” sandwiches, “Halloumi I Hate Goats Cheese” balls, “Meema W’s Beer Cheese,” and James Kennedy’s “Pumptini.” Guests were also treated to a rendition of RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s “How Many F***’s,” which Coughlan declared was “one of the best moments of my life.”

Fans of the Barbie star were quick to comment on the fancy dress get-together, including Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who simply wrote: “Iconique.”

Back in May, Coughlan also addressed the Pump Rules “Scandoval” drama on Instagram, and showed her support for Madix amid the cheating scandal with the caption: “In this house, we’re #TeamAriana.”