7 Shows & Films To Watch After Selena: The Series If You Can’t Get Enough Of The Tejano Icon

Fanfare surrounding the legendary Selena Quintanilla has increased as of late, thanks to the release of Netflix’s Selena: The Series, which chronicles the life and tragic passing of the Texas-born singer. Known as the “Queen of Tejano music,” Quintanilla captivated audiences with catchy songs like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” which was just one of seven tracks by the musician to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Tracks chart. Over 25 years since Quintanilla was murdered by her friend and the president of her fan club Yolanda Saldívar, her legacy is anything but forgotten. Many musicians have cited the Tejano icon as a major influence, and her life is celebrated annually at the Fiesta de la Flor festival in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.
If you’ve already marathon-watched Selena: The Series and are craving more information about Quintanilla’s life story, check out these films, TV shows, and documentaries.