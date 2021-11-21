Simu Liu wasn’t the musical guest on Saturday Night Live — Saweetie was — but that didn’t stop the first-time host from showcasing his singing chops during the Nov. 20 episode. Liu’s opening monologue was short, mostly recounting his true-to-life story of asking Marvel for an Asian superhero via Twitter in 2014 and working kids’ parties as Spider-Man before he made history as the Marvel superhero Shang-Chi.

It’s in the Karaoke Recap sketch, where Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman replay the most memorable performances in a karaoke spot in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Liu shines with his take on a Backstreet Boys classic.

As the “Finance Bro Trying To Get Laid,” the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor began his song number by dedicating his song to “all the ladies in the house.” “I don’t like this song but I know you do,” he says, as “I Want It That Way” starts playing. The actor, who sometimes serenades his fans on Instagram, nailed his short performance. “I make a lot of money,” he says, in character, in between verses.

It also featured performances from the rest of the cast. Bowen Yang, as the Guy Who Was Doing Great Until The High Notes Came In, did a wonderful job singing A-ha’s “Take On Me.” Until the end note which he didn’t quite hit. The Woman Who’s Been Overserved (Ego Nwodim) gave a slurred rendition of “Su Soppa Layla” (read: Sade’s “Smooth Operator” in sober speak.) Pete Davidson also took to the mic, singing “Mad World” as The Quiet Guy In The Hoodie. Melissa Villasenor and James Austin Johnson sang an “Islands In The Stream” duet as The Simpsons.

In the end, it was Cecily Strong as the “Girl Who Claims Her Friend Signed Her Up” who was the night’s diva, belting out her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

