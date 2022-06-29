If you’ve spent some serious time thinking about which song would save you from Vecna’s curse on Stranger Things, you’re not alone. In Season 4 Volume 1, we saw Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escape the terrifying monster’s clutches by running toward the sound of her favorite song: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” It was a triumphant, goosebump-inducing moment that made many viewers wonder what track they would choose for their own epic escape — and as it turns out, the actors themselves have thought about it, too.

As we wait to find out who survives Stranger Things Season 4 — or, uh, doesn’t — Sink is opening up about the song that would save her IRL. Though the actor acknowledged that “it changes all the time,” one particular song did come to mind.

“I was just listening to this last night with my brother, and it’s kind of been my consistent answer, so I’m going to stick to it, but ‘August’ by Taylor Swift,” Sink told The Hollywood Reporter in a June 27 interview. “I could listen to it on repeat forever, and it definitely would save me from that Vecna’s curse.”

It’s no secret that Sink is a major Swiftie, of course. Months after she told MTV that “All Too Well” was her favorite song to scream the lyrics to, she went ahead and starred in the short film accompanying the 10-minute version of the song. She also accompanied Swift to her Saturday Night Live gig in November, and told THR she would “absolutely” team up with Swift for a feature-length project, “if she would have me.”

Swift, for her part, seems to be equally in awe of Sink. “I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan [O’Brien] for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story,” she wrote on Instagram last year.

Even if you aren’t a religious Stranger Things viewer, there’s a good chance the Vecna song discourse got to you in some way — like on TikTok, where it became a trend to choose the songs that would save you from the interdimensional monster. (Scroll through the videos and you’ll see that, unsurprisingly, Sink isn’t the only person who chose Swift’s dreamy, tryst-y summer anthem.)

Other Stranger Things stars have also weighed in on the discussion. Jamie Campbell Bower (aka, Vecna himself) told Entertainment Tonight he’d choose either the Placebo cover of “Running Up That Hill” if he’s being “normal” — or “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus if he’s feeling “cheeky.”

Noah Schnapp said Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” would do the trick for him.

Millie Bobby Brown seemed to co-sign the track, posting a behind-the-scenes clip of her dancing to “WAP” as Eleven. As for her on-screen dad? David Harbour told Uproxx that he’d choose Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”