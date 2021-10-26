TV & Movies

All The Victoria Pedretti TV Shows & Movies You Need To Marathon Watch After YOU

The actor has two Haunting projects on her resume.

Victoria Pedretti poses for a photograph at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Candace Cordelia Smith

It’s spooky season, and there are plenty of TV shows and movies to watch during your next night in. One of those shows is YOU, which is now on its third season. Judging by recent reviews, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping moments in the series’ latest installment, and many of those instances come from Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg’s wife/literal partner-in-crime, played by Victoria Pedretti. Pedretti’s scene-stealing moments in YOU propelled the Philadelphia native into mainstream stardom, but the rest of the actor’s resume deserves equal attention.

Apart from YOU, she’s starred in other thrillers, including two seasons of a haunting Netflix anthology series and a time-traveling episode from a Steven Spielberg-produced TV show. In fact, her roles have carried such heavy themes that she says she uses marijuana to “just get dumb for a second.”

On the lighter side of her filmography, Pedretti’s also starred in an Academy Award-nominated Quentin Tarantino movie. “That was bizarre,” she recalled to GQ about booking the latter, adding, “I would never f*cking agree to be in a movie under most circumstances having not read the script. That shows you the power of Tarantino.” But out of all her roles, here are the best Victoria Pedretti movies and TV shows.

The Haunting of Hill House

Pedretti turned heads in the Netflix miniseries The Haunting of Hill House a year before doing the same in Season 2 of You. Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Gerald’s Game) created and directed the show adapted from Shirley Jackson’s 1959 book. It revolves around the Crain family and the terrifying events they experience in the “most famous haunted house in America,” Hill House. Pedretti is one of the youngest Crain family members, Eleanor “Nell” Crain, who’s haunted from childhood into adulthood by the “bent-neck lady.”

In an interview for BUILD, Pedretti said The Haunting of Hill House was her first on-camera job. Thanks to the gig, she learned how to conserve her energy, find her marks, how to cry on cue, and other necessary skills every actor must master. “I felt myself while I was doing Haunting, slowly getting better at mustering up certain qualities or emotions as I was going. I really saw my [acting] muscle getting stronger,” she added.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Eike Schroter/Netflix @ 2020

As the second installment in the anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor followed The Haunting of Hill House. In Bly Manor, Pedretti returns to the Haunting universe as a different character, American au pair Dani Clayton, who inhabits another cursed home. According to Pedretti, the scares are “somewhat fairytale-like” compared to the ominous frights in Hill House. Still, the startling scenes in the gothic romance will make you want to hide under your bedsheets.

Shirley

Shirley premiered in 2020 after the debut of YOU Season 2. The movie is loosely based on the real-life The Haunting of Hill House novelist, Shirley Jackson. The late horror and mystery author, famously known for other works such as The Lottery and The Bird’s Nest, is portrayed by Elisabeth Moss in the biographical drama. Pedretti stars as Katherine, whose character is described in Dance magazine as “something of a temptress.” Her dream sequence dance is among the more memorable scenes of Shirley.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The 2019 movie about an actor and his stuntman’s fading careers is jam-packed with A-list talent. Alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, Pedretti plays Lulu in the Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama. Her role is smaller than the main trio’s, but she’s still memorable as the 19-year-old convicted murderer, also known as Leslie Van Houten.

Amazing Stories

Pedretti starred in an episode of Apple TV’s sci-fi anthology series Amazing Stories titled “The Cellar.” In the show, she plays a character named Evelyn Porter, who lives in 1919 and falls in love with Sam Taylor (Dylan O’Brien), a man who finds himself transported to her world from 2019. In a featurette, Pedretti calls the series “so cinematic and epic.” Amazing Stories is both a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s series and executive produced by the renowned director.