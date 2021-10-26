All The Victoria Pedretti TV Shows & Movies You Need To Marathon Watch After YOU

It’s spooky season, and there are plenty of TV shows and movies to watch during your next night in. One of those shows is YOU,which is now on its third season. Judging by recent reviews, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping moments in the series’ latest installment, and many of those instances come from Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg’swife/literal partner-in-crime, played by Victoria Pedretti. Pedretti’s scene-stealing moments in YOU propelled the Philadelphia native into mainstream stardom, but the rest of the actor’s resume deserves equal attention.
Apart from YOU, she’s starred in other thrillers, including two seasons of a haunting Netflix anthology series and a time-traveling episode from a Steven Spielberg-produced TV show. In fact, her roles have carried such heavy themes that she says she uses marijuana to “just get dumb for a second.”