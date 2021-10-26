All The Victoria Pedretti TV Shows & Movies You Need To Marathon Watch After YOU

It’s spooky season, and there are plenty of TV shows and movies to watch during your next night in. One of those shows is YOU, which is now on its third season. Judging by recent reviews, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping moments in the series’ latest installment, and many of those instances come from Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg’s wife/literal partner-in-crime, played by Victoria Pedretti. Pedretti’s scene-stealing moments in YOU propelled the Philadelphia native into mainstream stardom, but the rest of the actor’s resume deserves equal attention.

Apart from YOU, she’s starred in other thrillers, including two seasons of a haunting Netflix anthology series and a time-traveling episode from a Steven Spielberg-produced TV show. In fact, her roles have carried such heavy themes that she says she uses marijuana to “just get dumb for a second.”

On the lighter side of her filmography, Pedretti’s also starred in an Academy Award-nominated Quentin Tarantino movie. “That was bizarre,” she recalled to GQ about booking the latter, adding, “I would never f*cking agree to be in a movie under most circumstances having not read the script. That shows you the power of Tarantino.” But out of all her roles, here are the best Victoria Pedretti movies and TV shows.

The Haunting of Hill House Pedretti turned heads in the Netflix miniseries The Haunting of Hill House a year before doing the same in Season 2 of You. Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Gerald’s Game) created and directed the show adapted from Shirley Jackson’s 1959 book. It revolves around the Crain family and the terrifying events they experience in the “most famous haunted house in America,” Hill House. Pedretti is one of the youngest Crain family members, Eleanor “Nell” Crain, who’s haunted from childhood into adulthood by the “bent-neck lady.” In an interview for BUILD, Pedretti said The Haunting of Hill House was her first on-camera job. Thanks to the gig, she learned how to conserve her energy, find her marks, how to cry on cue, and other necessary skills every actor must master. “I felt myself while I was doing Haunting, slowly getting better at mustering up certain qualities or emotions as I was going. I really saw my [acting] muscle getting stronger,” she added.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Eike Schroter/Netflix @ 2020 As the second installment in the anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor followed The Haunting of Hill House. In Bly Manor, Pedretti returns to the Haunting universe as a different character, American au pair Dani Clayton, who inhabits another cursed home. According to Pedretti, the scares are “somewhat fairytale-like” compared to the ominous frights in Hill House. Still, the startling scenes in the gothic romance will make you want to hide under your bedsheets.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The 2019 movie about an actor and his stuntman’s fading careers is jam-packed with A-list talent. Alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, Pedretti plays Lulu in the Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama. Her role is smaller than the main trio’s, but she’s still memorable as the 19-year-old convicted murderer, also known as Leslie Van Houten.