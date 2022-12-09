Host Claudia Winkleman Is Very Enthusiastic About A Potential The Traitors S2

Now that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has ended, you’re probably itching to watch people take on trials that look simple on paper but are far more complex in reality. Well, BBC One has got you covered with their latest game show The Traitors. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show sees 22 total strangers living in a Scottish castle while competing in challenges to win up to a total of £120,000. However, all the contestants are at risk of being “murdered” or “banished” by each other during their time in the castle, so they have to resort to backstabbing and deceit to win. There’s certainly potential for the BBC to extend this beyond one season, but will The Traitors return for Season 2?

According to a report from The Sun in July, the BBC had already ordered a second series of the show before the first had even aired. “Rumours are Beeb bosses are so impressed with the finished product they’ve already got wheels in motion with the production company,” a TV insider told the newspaper, adding that Winkleman was so “blown away by the experience” of making the first season that she’d be “likely to return” to host the next.

“It’s unusual for executives to be so excited by a programme that they take this step,” the source added. “It’s certainly a vote of confidence in the format.” A representative for the BBC declined to comment.

Winkleman is unquestionably prepared to return to host a potential second season, having jumped at the chance when the show was initially pitched to her. “I’m obsessed with psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show,” she said in a press statement. “The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers wanted me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”