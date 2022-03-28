Certain numbers have a way of catching our attention — especially repetitive sequences of numbers that seem to pop up everywhere we turn. That’s why frequently noticing a number like 999 on license plates, receipts, or other everyday places can feel so uncanny. These sequential numerical codes are also known as angel numbers, and they’re believed to be spiritual signs from the universe. If angel number 999 is making regular appearances in your life, it can be helpful to explore the number’s meaning so you can start interpreting its mystical message.

There are practitioners who believe the meaning of angel numbers come directly from angelic beings and can be channeled by psychics. However, they can also be interpreted using the study of numerology, in which each number has its own spiritual frequency. Numerologically speaking, the number nine represents completion, wisdom, and a deep devotion to helping the collective. When repeating sequences of the number nine appear to us, we can take it as a sign to trust life’s cyclical nature and connect more deeply with a selfless higher purpose.

“Nine the last single digit number, representing a full cycle of experience that teaches us to go beyond ourselves,” master numerologist Josh Siegel tells Bustle. “Therefore, the number 999 signifies a universal approach to life, where one is in alignment with larger-scale movements that affect society.”

Here’s how to make sense of the meaning of angel number 999 if it’s popping up more frequently in your life.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 999

At the core of angel number 999 is simply the number nine. In numerology, this symbolizes the cyclical relationship between endings and new beginnings. As the last and largest of the single-digit numbers (which comprise the foundation of numerology), the number nine also vibrates with all the wisdom and experience of the numbers that come before it — making it a number of selfless spiritual service.

“999 can mean charity, altruism and humanitarianism,” Siegel says. “It [inspires] a life dedicated to the world, and more than one’s personal drives.” Seeing the number nine in repetition, as we do with angel number 999, can be interpreted as a powerful amplification of the number’s meaning. Think of it as a sign to connect with things that transcend superficiality and make you feel like you’re making a true difference in the lives of others. This could mean volunteering for a cause, making that eco-friendly lifestyle change you’ve been thinking about for a while, or embracing a more empathy-centered approach in your day-to-day.

In traditional numerology, it’s standard to reduce any multiple-digit number down to a single-digit number by adding each numeral together. This means that most angel numbers share a vibration with another single-digit number. However, nine is a special exception to the rule — 9+9+9 is 27, and 2+7 reduces right back to 9. “Nine is an immortal number, as you can multiply it by any other number and it will still add down to nine,” Siegel says. “It will continue to generate itself, and is therefore a number of wisdom and continuity.”

Just as all endings beget new beginnings, any sequence of nine will always reduce back down to the number nine — so the magic of angel number 999 reminds us of the cycles of life and our power to regenerate. Seeing angel number 999 is a reminder to trust these natural ebbs and flows, and to remember that every ending brings the opportunity for new growth.

Angel Number 999 In Love, Relationships, & More

Angel number 999 is a number of universal wisdom and transcendence, so when it comes to love and relationships, it may be sending out a sign to seek a bond that’s boundless and selfless. “999 brings a very high-level connection that is free of all unhealthy attachments, Siegel says. “Neither person is beholding to the other and they are both able to pursue their respective higher purpose.” The energy of 999 isn’t concerned with shallow connections — it denotes a need for a more spiritually-aligned relationship.

The ideal type of partnerships to pursue if you’re connecting with angel number 999 will be independent, trusting, and based on shared higher-minded goals. “Each soul has a mission dedicated to those in need, yet they share a mutual love and admiration that does not interfere with their respective paths,” Siegel says of 999’s meaning in love. “Join forces [with someone] to affect change, bring people together and spread the love — this personal love would be shared on a universal level.”

Because the number nine is about completion in numerology, it emphasizes the importance of surrendering to life’s flow — so angel number 999 may also be a sign to let go of relationships that are no longer serving you or seek closure on past heartbreaks. If you’re hanging onto emotional baggage, resentments, or partnerships that have run their course, start working to release these things to make more room in your love life for fresh growth.

Making 999 More Personal

While the numerological meaning of 999 can apply to anyone, seeing this angel number can be even more significant if your life path number is nine, or if your numerology chart has a lot of nine energy. You can figure out your life path number and start exploring your personal numerology by using an online calculator, meeting with a professional numerologist, or doing some at-home calculations using your birthday and name. Seeing the numbers in your chart can help you connect more deeply with your angel numbers.

Exploring the numerology of the number nine gives us a helpful foundation when making sense of the meaning of angel number 999. However, angel numbers are ultimately up for individual interpretation — so if you have personal associations with the number 999, you can take those into consideration, too. Be conscious of how you’re feeling, what you’re doing, or who you’re with you notice 999, as these circumstances may also help to shed light on the meaning of angel number 999 in your life.