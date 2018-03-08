Have you ever met someone who you immediately felt a strong connection to, despite the fact that you'd never met before? This phenomenon could just indicate a random but powerful synergy between two strangers. However, if you're open to the idea of past lives, there's a chance you may have known a familiar stranger at a totally different place and point in time. Many psychics and spiritualists believe that we have past life connections with the people, places, and even pets in our current lives. And if you've ever wondered whether you had a past life, you'll probably want to know how to tell if someone you know was in your past life, too.

Regardless of whether you believe in them or not, past lives and reincarnation are pretty fascinating topics. Many religions (including Hinduism, Buddhism, and some sects of Judaism and Islam) incorporate the concept of past lives and reincarnation into their belief systems, and spiritual past life readings have gained popularity in Western new age circles, too. The concept of a past life hinges on the idea that we have a non-physical soul or essence that moves from one physical body to the next over the course of lifetimes — which means, in theory, that you could have had many lives (and connections with others) before the one you're currently living.

"Everyone has a past life or lives," psychic Andrew Brewer tells Bustle. "People reincarnate because they like to be here." Having a past life essentially means your soul essence has taken physical form in your current life because it's been here before — and wants to be here again to experience something more or grow in some way. Hopefully our souls evolve in some way that brings new wisdom to future lifetimes, but according to Brewer, people don't change drastically from one lifetime to the next. "Think of each incarnation as the soul’s personal expression of self," Brewer says. "Each go round, we come with similar traits, talents, and quirks — as well as consistent physical qualities, regardless of race or gender — that echoes of our dominant soul essence ... There has to be some unique quality reincarnating."

Because we tend to reincarnate "looking, acting, thinking, and processing" in a similar way throughout multiple incarnations, it makes sense that we might also have IRL run-ins with souls that we've known in other lives. Apparently, when you meet someone you've known in a past life, the connection will feel different than with anyone else you meet. And as you can imagine, it's a powerful chemistry.

If you've got a wild connection with someone and are wondering how to tell if someone is your past life partner, here's what to look out for according to psychics.

1 Astrological Compatibility Ashley Batz/Bustle If you're regularly asking yourself "Is my partner from a past life?", then you'll be excited to know that your astrological birth chart may have the answer. "You can see past life connections very clearly through astrology," Brewer says. "[Synastry] is typically used when looking for the romantic possibilities between two prospective partners." The branch of astrology called synastry is used to compare the compatibility between two or more birth charts — and an experienced astrologer or psychic will know what cosmic clues to look for that point toward a past life connection with your lover.

2 Do A Gut-Check When You Meet Someone Not everyone has their birth chart or their partner's on hand to compare, but there are other simpler ways to know if someone's been in a past life with you — like how you felt when you first met them. Meeting someone from your "soul group" (or the group of people who you've been close with in past lives) will typically cause a noticeable gut reaction. This reaction to their presence can be good or bad, but according to Brewer, your reaction to meeting a past life connection is never going to be neutral. If you either really like or dislike someone upon meeting them for the first time without knowing why or having a logical reason, this could be a sign that you've connected in a past life. And sometimes, you'll feel much more than like or dislike. Experiencing the feeling of love at first sight is another one of the powerful signs you've had a past life with someone. "There is no such thing as love at first sight — it's actually love at first memory," psychic medium Vincent Genna, MSW tells Bustle. "Without consciously knowing it, [you might be] having a past-life recall." If you feel like it was love at first sight with your partner, then you may have been together in a life before.

3 You're Drawn To Each Other Soulmates (or people you've had past lives with) can come into your current life in all different forms. And a soulmate doesn't necessarily have to be a romantic partner — they can be your friend, your neighbor, or even a sibling. But the one common theme between all past life connections is that you feel very drawn to each other, according to psychic medium Erica Korman. This could mean that your souls have some sort of unfinished business to work out or things you still need to learn from one another. "No one is brought into your life by accident," Korman says. "We all meet for a reason, whether we know it or not."

4 Relationship Dynamics Are Confusing Sometimes in relationships, it can feel like the "roles" are reversed. If this happens often and you can't figure out the root cause, there may be past life action at play. For example, if you and your mom shared a past life but the roles were swapped (i.e. you were the parent and she was the child), then it can affect your dynamic today in a confusing way. "You generally travel with the same group of souls when you reincarnate, but you might play different roles in each others’ lives," psychic medium Caroline Zani tells Bustle. "If you’ve ever heard someone say, 'I feel like I’m the mother and she’s the child,' when talking about their mother, that’s a strong indication that they are playing out some karmic balancing."

5 Time Doesn't Seem To Exist When You're Together Some friendships can last a lifetime. If you have a friend who you go years without talking to but easily pick up where you left off with, that could mean they're a past life connection. Things like time and distance won't alter your bond with your best friends if they're connected to you from another life. If you're meant to reconnect, then this life will always bring you together. "With the internet and social media, you can find lost people easily — that is, if they want to be found," spiritual counselor and psychic Davida Rappaport tells Bustle. "If they do not want you to find them, perhaps your karma with them is complete in this lifetime."