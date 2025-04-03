March was a doozy of a month for money and career endeavors. It served up simultaneous retrogrades from Venus and Mercury — the respective planets of luxuries and logistical matters — plus back-to-back eclipses that each had the power to pack a serious punch, based on where they were hitting in your chart. But thankfully for all zodiac signs, the astrology of April is going a lot gentler on everyone, so your April money horoscope is bringing more opportunities to stabilize your finances and push forward on your goals.

The sun is in go-getter fire sign Aries as the month begins, giving everyone a burst of motivation that can be channeled toward professional and financial goals. A friendly solar connection with lucky planet Jupiter brings abundant opportunities during the first week of the month. At the same time, a whole cluster of auspicious aspects involving Venus, down-to-business Saturn, goal-chasing Mars, and unpredictable Uranus could assist in suddenly swinging open lucrative new doors. Find a balance between seizing the moment while still maintaining a grip on your long-term vision.

It’ll be easier to capitalize on these fruitful opportunities in money and at work once Mercury retrograde ends on April 7. Professional projects should start picking up steam, and you’ll be able to clearly number-crunch, making budgeting and career planning easier. Venus retrograde wraps up next, stationing direct on April 12. If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a bougie purchase or make some meaningful decisions about your professional path, now’s your chance to get moving.

Mid-month turns up the heat as a full moon in harmony-seeking Libra rises on April 12, inspiring you to face emotional triggers around money and balance your work life and bank account. Quick-thinking Mercury zooms into Aries on April 16, making you more decisive and ambitious about your current endeavors. And two days later, motivator Mars hits confident fire sign Leo, giving you a spark of passion to pursue the things you love. With these retrogrades behind us and two personal planets in the red-hot fire signs, it’s a lot easier to take action and make good on your money plans.

The grounded vibes of Taurus season start settling in come April 19. It’s time to take a more pragmatic approach to your finances and be willing to put a sustained effort toward whatever you’re working toward in your career. Just beware that competitive streaks could rear their ugly heads during this last third of the month, as the sun will be locked in a tense T-square between assertive Mars and power-hungry Pluto. The drive to succeed is strong, and so is your sense of pride, but don’t get so cutthroat that you wind up doing things you regret to get ahead.

The month wraps up with a new moon in Taurus, which is great for setting tangible and realistic intentions for your material and financial goals. This lunation continues to activate the frustrating opposition between Mars and Pluto, so practice patience and don’t rush to the finish line. A few days later, pleasure-seeking planet Venus joins Mercury in Aries, putting everyone in the mood to prioritize the things that please them. Treat yourself to a special springtime gift or some other opulent splurge.

Read on for the April 2025 money horoscopes for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Lucky connections could come your way during the first week of April, so ask a favor at work or seek some financial advice. If you’re considering embarking on joint ventures or business partnerships, the mid-month full moon asks you to put it all out on the table. Mercury and Venus retrograde will be over, so you’ll be able to sort through things without so many disruptions — especially once clever Mercury starts bringing out your more logical side on April 16. Taurus season is all about the money, honey, so start thinking about how you can make good on your material goals. The new moon on April 27 is ideal for setting financial intentions and making plans to boost your income.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re dreaming up million-dollar ideas at the start of the month, so practice trusting your intuition alongside your pragmatism as you make money moves. Once Mercury and Venus wrap up their retrogrades during the second week of April, teamwork and professional collaborations will flow. Network in your field and focus on group projects at work. You’re dissecting your work-life balance under the full moon on April 12, letting go of unnecessary clutter in your brain, calendar, and workspace. Once your birthday season starts on April 19, you’ll be in tune with your goals, but friction between work and home could cause tensions and power struggles. Use the new moon on April 27 to clear your mind and set pointed intentions.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Both Mercury and Venus are retrograding at the start of the month, forcing you to rethink your career path and adjust your expectations of new projects. However, you can still network your way into some very fruitful connections and lucky professional opportunities during the first week of April, and a collaborative mindset will pay dividends. Discussing a raise as soon as Mercury stations direct on April 7 could yield some lucrative results, too. The April 12 full moon lights up your creativity, reminding you how important it is to follow your passions in all areas. Once Taurus season starts, take the lead on any pending conversations regarding money or work. You’ve got more authority than you think.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re stealing the spotlight in your career this month, and you’ve got every reason to feel confident in your ability to achieve your goals. Set your aspirations a little higher and push yourself a little harder — because right now, the sky’s the limit, and all the right eyes are on you. Just be sure you’re not neglecting your at-home responsibilities as you chase your ambitions, or the full moon on April 12 could force you to slow down and take care of things. You’ll feel more impassioned about making money during the latter half of April. Use Taurus season’s pragmatic energy to plan your professional next steps and pursue income-boosting endeavors.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s never too late to shift gears in your career journey, so whether it’s a sudden change of heart or a longtime interest that you’re finally ready to start seriously studying, do what it takes this month to pursue what you love. The full moon on April 12 could inspire lucrative communication, so share ideas with people you trust. Working together requires boundaries, but it can help you get where you want to be. Go-getter Mars hits your sign on April 18, and Taurus season lights up your career zone starting the following day — so get ready to blaze some trails and make professional power moves. So long as you don’t get too caught up in competitive power games, you’ll find success.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Try to hold off on signing any contracts or business deals until the second week of the month, as you’ll be able to see the fine print more clearly once Mercury retrograde comes to an end. Focus on balancing out debts and tying up loose ends on taxes during the full moon on April 12. It’ll feel good to clear your financial slate and ensure you don’t owe anything you’re not already on top of. Taurus season has you envisioning your professional future from a broader perspective. If there’s something new you want to pursue that requires higher education or training, the new moon on April 27 is a great time to get the ball rolling.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re in the midst of a major rehaul to your daily grind, so spend the first week of the month taking charge of your professional schedule and restructuring your routine to be more productive. Take full advantage of this work-life makeover during the full moon in your sign on April 12. You can make a lot of headway on your goals if you’re willing to be more disciplined and tidy up your spending habits. If you’ve got unfinished business around debts you owe, joint financial ventures, or other complicated money matters, Taurus season’s pragmatism is what you need to buckle down and deal with everything. The new moon on April 27 is your chance to make a plan and set boundaries.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ve got big plans when it comes to your career and bank account this month, so it’s important to stack your schedule accordingly and ensure you’re not wasting time on things that aren’t serving your long-term goals. Thankfully, once Mercury retrograde ends on April 7, creativity will start flowing, and you can channel your inspiration into new projects or exciting side hustles. Get ready to step fully into your power and own your leadership skills come April 18, when ambitious Mars hits your chart’s professional sector. Tensions between your work and home life at the end of the month might challenge you to rise above your drama, so trust your inner authority.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your creative juices are flowing this month, inspiring you to launch a money-making passion project or perhaps bring some visionary professional ideas to life. Sometimes, having a team to back you up can be more fruitful than tackling your goals alone, and the full moon on April 12 is the perfect time to call in your colleagues for some group brainstorming or seek some new business collaborations. Taurus season grants you the gift of practical thinking, allowing you to work more productively and manage your professional responsibilities more efficiently. Implement some new spending habits or work routines during the new moon on April 27. You’ll likely make them stick.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) You’ve got a lot on your plate as the month begins, so communication may be a challenge. But you’ll get your ideas across more clearly once Mercury retrograde ends on April 7 — so save any important conversations with bosses, colleagues, or clients until the middle of the month if you can. The full moon on April 12 gives you a chance to make career strides, so long as you can overcome your self-doubt and imposter syndrome. Believe in your ability to lead. Taurus season kicks off a more creative period for you, giving you lots of energy and inspiration to pour into passion projects or side hustles. Balance work with play, and you’ll find that financial success flows.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Getting a firm handle on your finances may be difficult during the first week of the month, but that doesn’t mean you can’t set yourself up for success. Revamp your professional to-do lists and get your home life organized to leave more room for making lucrative plans and being productive. Once Mercury retrograde ends on April 7, money goals will be easier to make headway on, and sticking to a budget will be a cinch. If you’re unhappy with your current career path, the full moon on April 12 could open up new perspectives, inspiring you to pursue some alternative lines of interest. Start acting on your goals during the weeks ahead, and you’ll find that your passions can align with your professional endeavors more closely than you ever thought before.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) There’s no shortage of inspiration and motivation available to you this month when it comes to boosting your income and otherwise taking charge of your finances, but doing so will be a much easier task once Mercury and Venus wrap up their retrogrades in your sign. By the time the full moon hits on April 12, you’ll know exactly what boundaries you need to set to lock in on your money goals and get your professional plans on track. The pragmatic energy of Taurus season gives you a much-needed mental reboot, making you feel more productive and on top of your work responsibilities.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.