Every zodiac sign is blessed with a unique set of strengths to work with, as well as its own set of challenges to work through. In the case of Aquarius, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a zodiac sign that’s a more innovative trendsetter or forward-thinking humanitarian than these eccentric air signs. The unique qualities of our Aquarius friends grant them a special skillset that no other sign seems to possess quite as effortlessly — and understanding Aquarius zodiac sign’s hidden powers lets us see cosmic water bearer in all their peculiar glory.

If we want a peek into what’s beneath the surface of an Aquarius, we can look to their basic cosmic blueprint to give us an overview. To start, they’re air signs, which means they’re gifted in the realms of thinking, communicating, and socializing — and they’re always full of bright and original ideas. They’re also one of the fixed zodiac signs, which gives them a steady resolve when it comes to standing up for their beliefs and challenging the status quo. In modern astrology, they’re ruled by Uranus, the shock-artist planet of unexpected changes. This rebellious and free-thinking planetary influence is what gives Aquarians their unconventional and futuristic flair. An Aquarian’s objective intellectualism, avant-garde quirks, and progressive approach to life is all part of what makes these unusual cosmic characters so fascinating.

Aquarius’ fresh and forward-thinking energy makes everything they do feel unique, but they also have some super specific gifts that make them even more special. Here’s a glimpse into some of Aquarius’ hidden powers.

Aquarius Is Always Ahead Of The Curve

Known for being the most futuristic and forward-thinking sign of the zodiac, Aquarians are natural-born trendsetters who always seem to be ahead of the curve. These trailblazers have no desire to stick to the ways of the past or have their creativity stifled by the trend cycle, so they’re always looking ahead, trying to find inventive and interesting ways to stand out from the crowd and show off their uniqueness. They like to march to the beat of their own drum and have an almost other-worldly knack for keeping their finger on the pulse of what’s up-and-coming — Aquarians are always into what’s cool before the rest of the world has ever even heard of it!

Aquarius Can Tap Into The Collective Consciousness

Aquarius is associated with the eleventh house in astrology, which is all about our communities, friendship groups, and the power of collaboration. This gives Aquarians the uncanny ability to step out of the realm of the personal and look at the world from a more objective and communal point of view. These innovative thinkers have a way of tapping into the collective consciousness and identifying issues that affect our common interests. This also sheds light on why Aquarius is known as such a humanitarian sign — these allies understand society on a deep level and have an innate desire to work toward communal good.

Aquarius Is Full Of One-Of-A-Kind Ideas

In astrology, Uranus is like a lightning bolt — its energy is unpredictable and disruptive, but it’s also illuminating and electrifying. Such is also true of Uranus-ruled Aquarians and their never-ending flow of futuristic ideas. These visionaries are constantly being struck with brilliant flashes of inspiration and exciting thoughts about the future. Because they’re air signs, they thrive when they’re able dive deep into their conceptualizations and share their unique visions with other people. They’re very inventive in the way they think, and they love to explore out-of-the-box theories. This makes brainstorming meetings an Aquarius’ favorite thing to do!

Aquarius Is Never Afraid To Break The Mold

It’s normal to want to fit in, stay on top of the latest trends, and generally keep up with the Jones’ (or the Kardashians) — unless you’re a rebel-hearted Aquarius, that is! One of Aquarius’ most impressive hidden powers is their fearless desire to break tradition and do things their own way, no matter how unconventional or unusual it may seem to an outside observer. Always eschewing the status quo and stepping outside of social norms, these revolutionary mavericks aren’t afraid to challenge authority or pave a brand new path for themselves. Aquarians are radical by nature, so they feel right at home when they’re embracing counterculture and experimenting with avant-garde ways of doing things.