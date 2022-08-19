Whether you’re ready to ring in autumn or holding onto the last glimmering moments of summertime, taking a step back to reflect and plan is a great way to prepare for the big forthcoming astrological events (Mercury retrograde, anyone?). And that’s just the kind of energy the August 2022 new moon is bringing. Arriving on Aug. 27 in the detail-oriented Virgo, this lunation is about getting organized and focusing on self-improvement. If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the August 2022 new moon, this energetic shift will feel extra inspiring.

Kicking off the start of every lunar cycle, new moons are a quiet time for reflection, setting intentions, and planning your next big moves. Because the moon enters detail-oriented Virgo, this lunation is about thoughtful introspection, organizing your schedule, and prioritizing your health and wellness. Virgos are the planners and deep thinkers, so new ideas and reinvention are on the menu under this new moon. If you’re one of the lucky cosmic babes who are least impacted by this lunation, this is a great moment to buckle down on what you really want and work toward bringing that energy into your world.

“Because this new moon swoops in right before the big retrogrades looming this fall — Mercury and Mars — it’s one of the best lunations remaining this year for manifestation work,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “It feels sort of like tidying up before a tornado hits — time for preparation!”

Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the August 2022 new moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been in your artistic era lately, and this new moon is giving you a chance to recuperate, plan, and organize. This lunation is about focusing on wellness and introducing new practices to your self-care routine, like a morning hot girl walk or a nightly meditation. “While Aries people will have their own drama this fall (ahem, Mars retrograde) to contend with, this lunation shouldn’t be a very stressful time,” says Sunday. “It’s definitely a calm-before-the-storm situation, though, so they will need to remember the benefits of grounding now — especially with work-related matters.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re slowly coming out of your shell, Cancer. This lunation is firing up your communication sector, so rather than dealing with the mundane tasks, this energy is bringing a newfound sense of clarity to some of the big projects and ideas you’ve been workshopping. Use this time to plan your next big moves. “Cancers can breathe a sigh of relief with this new moon because if there’s [chaos], it’ll likely be happening in their friend groups, not with them directly,” says Sunday. “It’s likely to be a social time for the crab though, so they should just remember to excuse themselves when they’re done with all the talking.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been super social lately, Libra, but this lunation is reminding you to take a day off of your party animal duties to focus on your inner world. It’s a time to reflect, prepare for the new season, and get reacquainted with your spiritual side. “The hardest thing about this lunation for Libra will be the recommendation to do nothing, and to do it solo,” Sunday says. “It’s a special time for solitude and dream work, but the journey inward needs to be taken alone. It’s a great opportunity to instate new boundaries.”