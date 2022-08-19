Whether you’re ready to ring in autumn or holding onto the last glimmering moments of summertime, taking a step back to reflect and plan is a great way to prepare for the big forthcoming astrological events (Mercury retrograde, anyone?). And that’s just the kind of energy the August 2022 new moon is bringing. Arriving on Aug. 27 in the detail-oriented Virgo, this lunation is about getting organized and focusing on self-improvement. If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the August 2022 new moon, this energetic shift will feel extra inspiring.
Kicking off the start of every lunar cycle, new moons are a quiet time for reflection, setting intentions, and planning your next big moves. Because the moon enters detail-oriented Virgo, this lunation is about thoughtful introspection, organizing your schedule, and prioritizing your health and wellness. Virgos are the planners and deep thinkers, so new ideas and reinvention are on the menu under this new moon. If you’re one of the lucky cosmic babes who are least impacted by this lunation, this is a great moment to buckle down on what youreally want and work toward bringing that energy into your world.
“Because this new moon swoops in right before the big retrogrades looming this fall — Mercury and Mars — it’s one of the best lunations remaining this year for manifestation work,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “It feels sort of like tidying up before a tornado hits — time for preparation!”
Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the August 2022 new moon.