Leo season is coming to an end, but in true flashy Leo fashion, it’s doing so with a fireworks-filled full moon on Aug. 19 which happens to be the first supermoon of the year. Also traditionally dubbed the Sturgeon Moon due to the plethora of giant sturgeon fish that filled the lakes and rivers during this part of the summer, August’s full moon is taking place in the unconventional air sign Aquarius, pushing everyone to wave their freak flags proudly and get in touch with their authenticity. However, there’s quite a bit of cosmic chaos surrounding this lunation too, so having a heads up on what to do and what to avoid during this full moon can come in handy.

Squares are one of the toughest connections planets can form with one another because as the shape denotes, they’re full of hard edges that can be difficult to navigate. And August’s full moon is basically square city, with almost every major planet being dragged into its messy mix. Mercury retrograde and the sun are at odds with the full moon, and they’re all squaring off with shock artist Uranus. Meanwhile, lover Venus is in a face-off with stern Saturn, and they’re both squared with hot-headed Mars and giant Jupiter. Collectively, these squares and oppositions come together to form two harsh alignments known as T-squares, which can cause a lot of frustration and make you feel a bit stuck. So yes, a lot of planetary drama.

Alan Dyer/Stocktrek Images/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

Full moons always bring energy to a climax, and with so many challenging aspects happening alongside this one, the cosmic tension could feel even heavier than usual. The good news? Having the full moon in the liberated and free-thinking sign Aquarius will inspire all zodiac signs to find innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to whatever struggles may arise.

Follow these August full moon do’s and don’ts to make this intense lunar energy work for you.

DO: Stay True To Yourself

Rebellious Aquarius is the quirky oddball of the zodiac and its energy can teach you to feel more comfortable standing out in a crowd. That’s why this Aquarius-ruled full moon is an important time to stay true to your unique brand of weirdness — no matter what curveballs life throws at you. It might seem intimidating to go against the grain and stray from the status quo, but marching to the beat of your own drum makes life so much more fun and feels so much more authentic. Be true to you and you’ll be rewarded.

Janina Steinmetz/DigitalVision/Getty Images

DON’T: Make Impulsive Decisions

Summer’s Mercury retrograde is still in full force under this lunation, and it’s in a near-exact opposition to the full moon, making its effects even more tangible. Because this logistics-oriented planet governs mental matters and information, you may not want to finalize any major decisions right now unless you’ve really thought them through. There are a lot of cosmic alignments that can make you feel extra impulsive at the moment, making it even more vital that you don’t carve anything into stone. Take things slowly.

DO: Try An Unconventional Approach

With the full moon in free-thinking Aquarius squaring off with unconventional planet Uranus, you’ll probably want to look for innovative solutions to whatever problems arise — because your usual game may not quite cut it. Always going about things in the same way isn’t going to give you the results you want, especially if you’re looking to make some changes or jump some hurdles. Try thinking outside the box and taking the path less traveled right now.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Lose Control Of Your Emotions

It’s common for sensitivities to bubble up to a boiling point under the full moon, but because there are so many planetary clashes taking place right now, you might be extra prone to an emotional outburst under this one. However, blowing up on someone or rushing into something because of a sense of anxiety will only make you feel more stressed out, so try to keep your full moon feelings in check through meditation, journaling, or just taking a few moments to self-reflect before reacting.

DO: Expect The Unexpected

Thanks to the unpredictable planet Uranus squaring off with the full moon, the sun, and Mercury retrograde simultaneously, this lunation has the potential to send some major surprises your way. Look out for emotional curveballs, sudden changes of heart, and other lunar twists and turns. Uranus’ influence over this full moon is intensified given that it’s the ruling planet of Aquarius, so you’ll definitely want to expect the unexpected.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Cling To What’s Not Working

In addition to the full moon T-square to Uranus, there’s another tense alignment involving love planet Venus and get-serious Saturn, plus Mars and Jupiter. Under this cosmic weather, you may be challenged to stand up for your values, set stronger boundaries to protect what’s meaningful to you, or let go of the things holding you back — whether that’s a job, a relationship, or a state of mind. Aquarius energy isn’t afraid to embrace the future, so if something isn’t working for you, be willing to step away from it to make space for new and more aligned opportunities.