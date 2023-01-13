A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Jan. 12, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kelly Rowland Is Shifting Into Soup Mode

Much like George Costanza and everyone else this time of year, Kelly Rowland is shifting into soup mode. “I’ve been in a real soup mood,” the Grammy award-winning singer tells Bustle over Zoom. Basically, if something’s cozy and offers a chance to slow down and be mindful, Rowland is into it. Besides soup, she’s a fan of pilates, lime water, and this brightening serum. Read More

The Latest

Bella Hadid Goes Full '60s In Whimsical Leotard & Necklace

While it seems like everyone and their mother has been rocking early aughts trends — like baby tees, low-rise baggy pants, and exposed thongs — Bella Hadid is in her own lane entirely, consistently serving up looks from decades before she was born. Read More

The 13 Best OPI Nail Polish Colors, According To Manicurists

The iconic nail polish brand has built a loyal fanbase over the years and despite the influx of emerging brands that launch every year, OPI remains at the top of the game. But the reason for this isn’t luck or a viral TikTok — it’s much simpler. Read More

Must-Reads

28 Hinge Prompt Answers To Try If You Want A Serious Relationship

The key to finding a serious relationship on a dating app? Patience. (Sorry.) “Don't expect to find your soulmate after swiping right a few times,” Amie Leadingham, a master-certified dating coach, told Bustle. “Finding someone who shares your values and is looking for the same thing as you takes time.” Read More

Julia Fox Teases That Drake Was Her "Best Celebrity Date"

Despite being made to feel like a Disney princess and attending Paris Fashion Week in matching denim looks, it seems like Fox has a date night memory that bests all of those with Ye. And she hinted that it could be with his longtime rival, Drake. Read More

Here's How Many Days Of Exercise You Can Miss Before You Lose Progress

You might skip a workout if you’re sick, physically or mentally tired, you're on vacation, or if you’re too busy to hit the gym. It’s always best to listen to your body — pushing through a workout when you aren’t feeling it can sometimes lead to fatigue, injury, and burnout. But how long before it sabotages your fitness game? Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Mars retrograde is finally over. Read More

More Good Stuff

