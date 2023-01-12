Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For January 12, 2023
Mars retrograde is finally over.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 12, 2023.
You might be breathing a sigh of relief today as active Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end. Since October 30, 2022, Mars retrograde has been causing frustration and fatigue with projects or plans you may have attempted to get off the ground. Communication might have also been quite contentious.
With Mars beginning to move forward again, you may be ready to move forward, too. However, you might want to be mindful of rushing headfirst into anything since analytical Mercury is still retrograde for another week. When the moon moves to peaceful Libra later this evening, finding balance will be the focus.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Things are making a lot more sense than they were before. Savor this moment of clarity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
A tough financial matter may come to an end.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You’re starting to feel like yourself again. Now get out there and do what you do best.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You passion for helping others has been rekindled. Go do some good.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Is there reconciliation or reconnection on the horizon for you and a friend?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Stop overthinking the decision you know you need to make, especially if it’s a professional one.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you’re feeling more excited about the future, you should be. New experiences await.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It’s time to let go of something you’ve been holding onto for far too long.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You may be ready to say yes to a potential partnership or opportunity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You may see things change for the better with a work or wellness matter.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re feeling back in your element again, particularly where your creativity is concerned.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
An annoying problem related to your home or family may finally be resolved.
