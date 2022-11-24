A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Nov. 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Marcus Mumford, Open Book

All the featured artists on his solo album — Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile, Monica Martin — are women, which Mumford says was not a coincidence. He’s hoping to catch Bridgers on tour next year as she opens for Taylor Swift, whom Mumford also collaborated with on the Evermore track “Cowboy Like Me.” “What do you call a Taylor Swift fan? Is it a Swiftie?” he asks. “I am [one] too now.” Read More

The Latest

Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To “Distract Him” So He’d Leave Kim K Alone

In the middle of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye West’s wild roller-coaster drama, there was Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star dated West for just roughly six weeks in early 2022, just as he was divorcing Kardashian and going after her then-boyfriend Davidson on social media. Now, in light of the rapper’s anti-Jewish comments, she’s spilling the tea on their relationship. Read More

The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon Now

Luckily for those of us who hate braving the in-store crowds, Amazon’s already releasing early Black Friday deals. And while the discounts on everything from giftable tech to home essentials are deep, there is also a lot to sift through, which is why Bustle’s editors will be continuously updating you on our fave finds. Read More

Must Reads

Wakanda Forever Is Already Opening Doors For Mabel Cadena

Mabel Cadena is proud to call Mexico City home. She’s built a life there that includes two Ariel Award nominations (Mexico’s Oscars equivalent), a new dog, and the support of family, including her mother and grandmother, who, yes, serve as sitters for said dog when she’s away filming. “I really love this city, and I have a really amazing career here,” Cadena tells Bustle. Read More

7 Partner Yoga Poses To Try With Your BFF

Partner yoga poses are an opportunity for two people to challenge themselves together, says Steph Ball-Mitchell, a certified yoga teacher and founder of Online Yoga School. “Overcoming the challenge with one another strengthens your bond,” she tells Bustle, whether you do poses with a friend or your boo. They also make for a fun way to work out together, especially if you’d like some assistance with stretching your tight hamstrings. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Manifest your deepest desires today. Read More

More Good Stuff

