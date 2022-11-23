Here's your daily horoscope for November 23, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 23, 2022.

Today marks a delightful New Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With generous and visionary Jupiter ending its retrograde in Pisces today and influencing this lunar event, the new moon holds much promise and hope. The timing is perfect for doing a manifestation ritual or setting intentions.

Though before la luna enters Sagittarius later this afternoon, the day starts off with the moon in Scorpio. As such, it can be a good time for cleaning your space, meditating, or finalizing unfinished business in preparation for the new moon.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you ready for you next big adventure? Let your heart lead the way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re seeking financial support or debt relief, now’s the time to make your ask.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A successful partnership is on the horizon, professionally or otherwise.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling ready to start anew with a wellness practice, you’ve got the green light.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If love is what you’re looking for, your wish might be granted. Meanwhile, expect a big creative push.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

On the hunt for a new apartment or home? You’re in luck. A difficult family matter may also improve.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have an idea you’re hoping to get in front of others, do it now. You’ll get great feedback or a new opportunity.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some extra money is on the way, whether it be with a new job or a side hustle.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re the cosmic darling of the moment, so expect just about anything you touch to turn to gold.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What does faith look like to you these days? If it’s been lacking, you might find yourself with a renewed sense of hope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to make some new friends and grow your connections. There are opportunities to be found.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a swell of confidence today. You’re about to achieve something great.

Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.