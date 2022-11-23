Here's your daily horoscope for November 23, 2022.

Astrology
Here's Your Horoscope For November 23, 2022
Manifest your deepest desires today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 23, 2022.
Today marks a delightful New Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With generous and visionary Jupiter ending its retrograde in Pisces today and influencing this lunar event, the new moon holds much promise and hope. The timing is perfect for doing a manifestation ritual or setting intentions.
Though before la luna enters Sagittarius later this afternoon, the day starts off with the moon in Scorpio. As such, it can be a good time for cleaning your space, meditating, or finalizing unfinished business in preparation for the new moon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Are you ready for you next big adventure? Let your heart lead the way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re seeking financial support or debt relief, now’s the time to make your ask.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
A successful partnership is on the horizon, professionally or otherwise.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’re feeling ready to start anew with a wellness practice, you’ve got the green light.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If love is what you’re looking for, your wish might be granted. Meanwhile, expect a big creative push.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
On the hunt for a new apartment or home? You’re in luck. A difficult family matter may also improve.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you have an idea you’re hoping to get in front of others, do it now. You’ll get great feedback or a new opportunity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Some extra money is on the way, whether it be with a new job or a side hustle.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You’re the cosmic darling of the moment, so expect just about anything you touch to turn to gold.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
What does faith look like to you these days? If it’s been lacking, you might find yourself with a renewed sense of hope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It’s time to make some new friends and grow your connections. There are opportunities to be found.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might be feeling a swell of confidence today. You’re about to achieve something great.
