An Ode To Facebook’s Poke Era

Back in the day, Facebook wasn't about your aunt's political views or MLM business but about performing sexual tension, and pokes were the perfect vehicle for doing so. Before mainstream dating apps existed, before you could swipe right, they were a low-stakes way to flirt. (And having one go unreciprocated was the OG version of getting left on read.) Not nearly as overt as the DM slide, nor as annoyingly vague as the watches-your-stories-but-never-reacts move. It was the perfect way to say something direct, without having to say anything at all.

The Latest

This Retro Color Combo Should Inspire Your Next Mani

Not many color combinations can give you a retro '50s feel, early '00s pop-punk vibe, and represent your favorite K-pop group (who, BTW, might have new music out as early as June).

Lock In Your Brunch Reservations 🍳

Because Mother's Day is just around the corner. So consider this a PSA: Drop those cards in the mail, schedule a flower delivery, or pick up one of these on your next Target run.

OK, Here’s The Actual Difference Between Retinol & Tretinoin

We throw around the term "retinoid" a lot these days, but there are many different types of the vitamin A derivatives. One requires a script and is better at treating acne, but may also result in a skin purge when you first start out. Here's a derm's advice on which one is right for you.

Must Reads

At 28, June Ambrose Made Her First Major Fashion Splurge

The famed stylist and creative director is responsible for some of the most culture-shaping fashion moments over the past 30 years. Remember the blow-up bodysuit in Missy Elliott's "The Rain" video? — that was Ambrose. Here's what the "secretary of style" remembers about leaving corporate America, starting her agency, and the first big ticket item she bought herself.

How To Nail A ’90s-Inspired “Bombshell Blowout,” According To A Celeb Stylist

The supermodel tresses of yore have been making the rounds on TikTok lately (like everything else '90s and '00s inspired) and understandably so — it looks good on all hair types, and it's easier than ever to DIY with the right products.

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

