Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 26, 2022.

We’re currently riding the choppy waves of eclipse season and many of us may be feeling more emotional and anxious than usual now. The moon is still stationed in laidback Pisces and aims to help us find calmer waters today. Rather pushing ourselves too hard, we should try and take advantage of this time by getting in some extra rest and relaxation.

Although the the moon’s stay in Pisces can lend us some chilled-out vibes, it’s not uncommon to feel sad or uneasy while la luna is placed here. That’s why in addition to taking a timeout, it’s also important for us to employ tools like therapy, exercise, or spiritual rituals to help us better manage uncomfortable emotions and find peace of mind.

Meanwhile, we could find comfort or serenity in creative outlets such as music, photography, or crafting. Since the Pisces moon will be meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus during the earlier part of the day, there could be a lot of inspiration or the willingness to try something new to go around.

Your energy might be lacking today. Consider if there’s anything you can do to free up your schedule to make things a little easier for yourself. Meanwhile, an unexpected gift arrives.

You’re feeling the urge to spring into action and make a difference the world around you. Volunteering is an option. On another note, you’re feeling optimistic about going in a new direction.

Is there something about yourself that you’ve been wanting to share with others but you’ve been too afraid to do so? Well, now’s your chance. All you need to do is just be yourself.

Hope is something that everyone can use right now. There’s a strong chance that you can offer others a ray of light or sunshine through your deep well of insight or sense of humor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A financial matter might not be as difficult as you thought, especially with a new job or some financial assistance on the horizon. In matters of the heart, don’t shy away from vulnerability.

You’ll soon find out that who you know can help you with securing an opportunity for yourself. Meanwhile, as you interact with others today, keep an open mind. You could learn something important.

Try not to fixate on something that you can’t change. Instead take stock of what you can change and start from there. Hint: it might be time to let go of something and move on.

Your creative brain is buzzing today, helping you to come up with some amazing or fresh ideas. At the same time, artistic or creative activities could help you with staying upbeat.

If you’re feeling more withdrawn than you normally do, try not to make yourself more available than necessary. Focus on your private life now. Being in the comfort of your home also soothes you.

You might be moved to take a risk on something. As long as you don’t overthink it, you’ll succeed. The odds are in your favor anyway. Go ahead and make your move. You can’t lose.

You could receive an approval regarding a home, car, or piece of property. If there’s something you’re hoping to sell, you can find the right buyer.

You could receive some unexpected updates today. However, whatever ends up in your inbox will be positive or promising at the very least. Good things are coming your way.

