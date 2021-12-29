Bustle Newsletter: December 28, 2021

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on December 28, 2021. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

4 Things You Should Do This Capricorn Season & 3 You Should Definitely Avoid

If you’ve organized every drawer, closet, and cabinet in your home recently, you can thank Capricorn’s goal-crushing energy. We’re one week into Cap season, and the no-nonsense vibes are strong as we say goodbye to a chaotic eclipse period and prepare for a fresh start in 2022. If getting sh*t done sounds kind of exhausting right now, know that the Goat takes things slow and steady. If you’re looking to channel Capricorn vibes in the next few weeks, we’ve got all the do’s and don’ts to know. Read More

This Celeb-Favorite Nature Photographer Takes The Most Mesmerizing Ocean Photos

“Climate change is such a big story that you really have to break it down into smaller stories and smaller actions,” says Cristina “Mitty” Mittermeier, aka @mitty, a nature photographer with 1.5 million followers on Instagram — Naomi Watts and Jessica Biel included. “What I want is for anybody who cares to be able to pick up their phone and go, ‘Oh, I can take action today. It’s easy. I just helped restore a coral reef.’” Read More

All The 2000s Bennifer Outfits You Can Still Wear Today

As we reflect on this last year, we can thank Bennifer 2.0 for a lot: our Halloween costumes, texting our exes, Leos, hope. But being able to outfit-watch this duo again is perhaps the greatest gift. While the couple made a super glam red carpet comeback in September, Bennifer 1.0’s outfits are also back in our lives again. And with Y2K fashion back in style, what they wore is as trendy — and shoppable — as ever. Read More

Why It's High Time To Consider Using A Matchmaker

If TV shows like Millionaire Matchmaker scared you away from the age-old dating process, now may be the time to revisit these professionals who play cupid. Since the pandemic hit, matchmakers report their business has been booming and that their clients are more ready for relationships than ever. Here, modern matchmakers, along with singles who’ve used them, explain how the dating method works and why it’s so valuable. Read More

The Lowdown On All The Makeup Looks From The SATC Reboot

Sherri Berman Laurence, the makeup department head behind And Just Like That, didn’t want to make the cast members look 20 years old. Instead, she says, she focused on “enhancing their beauty” as she worked with each of their unique makeup styles. But there was one product every single cast member used — the Lashify Control Kit. “It’s a temporary eyelash extension system,” she says. “You can customize them beautifully to each person if you want a heavier or shorter length.” And just like that, it’s added to cart. Read More

Everything To Know About Netflix’s Cheer Season 2

If you devoured Cheer Season 1 in the Before Times (remember those?), then you’ll be thrilled to hear the docuseries on the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team is coming back to Netflix on Jan. 12. Season 2 of the Emmy-winning series will address everything from how the cast is handling newfound fame to the criminal charges against breakout star Jerry Harris. Consider this your two-week warning to wrap up the shows you’re currently marathon-watching. Read More

