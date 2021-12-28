Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 28, 2021
Vibes of all kinds.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 28.
The moon completes its stay in partnership-oriented Libra. When the moon is in Libra, it’s a time when we’re usually looking to connect and socialize with others. It’s also a time when we’re looking to enjoy the nicer side of life. However, with la luna facing off with multiple planets in pragmatic Capricorn at the start of the day, we might not find ourselves feeling so nice.
Luckily, towards the afternoon the vibe shifts for a bit as the moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. Under this planetary pair, it’s a much better time to connect with people as we’ll all be in a much more upbeat mood. That said, the energy changes again shortly afterward when the moon moves to passionate Scorpio, heightening our emotions.
The biggest planetary shift of the day doesn’t come until late tonight when planet Jupiter moves home to compassionate and inspiring Pisces. With Jupiter in Pisces, we could expect a burst of much needed hope and positivity to go around.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’re independent and self-sufficient, but today, you’re reminded that it’s OK to need people from time to time. Don’t be too proud to tell someone you care or that you need support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You could meet the right person at the right time today, especially when you allow yourself to be open rather than closed off. Be mindful of assuming or expecting the worst from others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It might be hard to maintain your joy today. However, it’s even more of a reason to make time for the self-care that you need. Taking care of yourself allows you to be a source of hope for others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might be excited to find your creative mojo coming back after a slump or a lack of inspiration. On another note, your love life bounces back too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’ve been hoping to make a change or an upgrade to your home or apartment, you could secure the money (or the right price) that you need to make it happen.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You could be offered a contract or partnership opportunity that takes you or your career to the next level. On a similar note, if you have an idea to execute, enlist the help of someone knowledgeable.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It might be time to consider upping your rates or looking for a job with better pay and better benefits. Improving your quality of life begins with improving your professional life.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your focus for today is to dive into anything that feeds your soul and fills your heart. If things have been feeling a little too bleak or heavy, the cosmos blesses you with a break.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might be feeling a bit more tender than usual today. Take it as your cue to conserve your emotional energy. Meanwhile, expect a home or family-related matter to improve.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It’s all about who you know today as a friend or an acquaintance could assist you in securing the right opportunity. On another note, be thankful for your friends. They’ve got your back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You can expect some positive or encouraging updates regarding your job or a money-related matter. If there’s an offer or opportunity on the table, make sure it aligns with your core values.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You’re the cosmic darling of the moment as good vibes and blessings begin coming your way. Whatever you envision for your life is possible now. Start believing it’s already yours.
