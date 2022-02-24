A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on February 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Can Tinx Make The Agony Aunt Cool Again?

Like Dr. Fauci, Joe Exotic, and dalgona coffee, Tinx’s fame is a quintessential 2020 success story. The self-described “oldest TikToker ever” joined the platform during quarantine while she was out of work, and in the “whirlwind” year and a half since, her “Rich Mom” brand was born. What is “Rich Mom,” you ask? It’s a mindset — an aesthetic of Pilates classes, dropping the kids off at prep school in your BMW, and date nights at Giorgio Baldi. But she’s not actually a mom, she’s single and dating around, and now with the launch of her new podcast, she’s bringing her signature relationship advice to the masses, turning the agony aunt into a Rich Mom. Read More

The Latest

“Sophisticated Mullets,” Clip-In Ponytails, & 9 Other Hair Trends To Try This Spring

With things like blue eyeshadow and floating eyeliner taking over the makeup world, beauty experts predict hair trends will be centered around confidently showing off your glam — aka lots of elevated topknots, dressed-up ponies, and bi-level cuts. Read More

The Rihanna-Approved Way To Style A Corset Top

2000s fashion is back in full swing, and with it, the ubiquitous “going out” tops that defined the decade. Let a sliver of your corset peek out from underneath a blazer, or put it on full view by wearing it on top of a tee. Read More

How To Stand In Solidarity With And Support Ukraine Right Now

Earlier today, Russian forces invaded Ukraine and began launching airstrikes against military targets near large cities, eventually overtaking the Chernobyl power plant. In times like these, it’s easy to feel powerless, but here are a few things you can do to support the people of Ukraine as the crisis unfolds. Read More

Today’s Reads

The Facial Scrub That Makes My Face Feel Like An Ice Skating Rink

It seemed like everybody jumped ship on physical exfoliants after the backlash to the ubiquitous and controversial St. Ives Apricot Scrub erupted a few years ago, and opted to use chemical exfoliants instead. But the formulas used in scrubs and polishes have improved significantly since the early aughts, and Bustle’s beauty writer Danielle Sinay swears by this one by Nature Of Things. Not only did it smooth out and clear up her skin, but it also helps her foundation sit better and last longer on her face. Read More

Bucket Hats Are The New Beanies

From fluffy faux-fur toppers to utilitarian-chic washed cotton pieces, bucket hats offer a playful, throwback-y reminder that you can put things on your head other than the humble beanie or baseball cap — and look a little bit like Bella Hadid while you do it. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

The results of your hard work are coming. Read More

More Good Stuff

These Women Say Young Living Essential Oils Has Been Taken Over By Satan. Yes, Really.

How To Wake Up If You Keep Sleeping Through Your Alarm

The Tiny Miu Miu Skirt Set Is Taking Over The Internet