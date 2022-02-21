Beauty experts predict that spring 2022’s hair trends will be centered around confidently showing off your skin, which translates to styles like topknots, bouncy curls, and bi-level cuts. “There are going to be a lot of updos and hair that’s pulled back,” Marc Mena, celebrity hairstylist, tells Bustle, noting that styles are becoming increasingly innovative. He believes that, because consumers are exposed to beauty trends in a way they’ve never been before (thanks to social media), more people are boldly experimenting with a wide range of looks and accessories, elevating their hair with everything from ultra-lengthy hair extensions to colorful butterfly clips.

Besides apps like Instagram and TikTok, Mena says popular culture is also playing a key role in next season’s must-know looks. “Social media and shows like Euphoria are constantly showing us what’s new in beauty, so we’re constantly changing and evolving,” he tells Bustle. “People are having fun and being playful. They’re being bolder with their hair.”

From elevated updos to sophisticated mullets and super-short bobs, spring’s top hair trends have something in store for everyone, no matter their style. Read on for the looks stylists say are set to take off as soon as temperatures rise.

1 Elevated Topknots With things like blue eyeshadow and floating eyeliner taking over the makeup world, Mena is seeing people embrace elevated updos that allow them to show off their glam. “I think makeup is playing a big part in this trend,” he tells Bustle. “People are wearing bright colors and geometric lines, and aren’t really relying on or hiding behind their hair.” That’s why this spring will be all about keeping your strands out of your face in chic high buns.

2 Barbie Ponies Candice Hollub/The Lovely Hair Class While some people will opt to pull all of their hair back, others will turn to tendrils or face-framing strands. “Ponytails are huge right now, and people are styling them by leaving front pieces out,” Mena tells Bustle. He’s seeing updos that feature a heavy side part and flipped-out ends. Sound familiar? Yep, that’s the Bella Hadid-approved Barbie ponytail.

3 Disheveled Pixies Instagram/@iamhalsey According to Tatum Neill, hairstylist, social director at Aveda, and creative director at Elevate Hair, “disheveled pixies” are going to be everywhere this spring and throughout the summer. “Pixies of all types are going to be huge,” he tells Bustle. “It’s time to really go for a change.” His advice? Try a fun color.

4 Short Bobs Instagram/@kaiagerber While bobs are a timeless hairstyle, Neill asserts they’re here to stay — but spring will call for even shorter versions of the cut. “The shorter, the better,” he says. This way, your hair is lighter and out of the way as the temperatures heat up.

5 Sophisticated Mullets Instagram.com/ElevateHair Neill also anticipates even bolder takes on the still-trendy shags and mullets. “Go bold with the fringe if you want to stand out,” he says. Savanna George-Newcomb, a hairstylist and Aveda Arts and Sciences Institute Nashville educator, agrees, telling Bustle that spring is the perfect time to rock styles that frame your face while still maintaining length in the back, à la the mullet. “It’s about elevating and customizing the classics,” she says.

6 Voluminous Curls Instagram/@yarashahidi This spring is about showing off curls of all types, according to Neill. He advises anyone with naturally curly hair to embrace the new season and get a haircut that shows a powerful and playful shape that allows your natural texture to really shine — think short ‘dos with lots of layers, shags, and orbs.

7 Clip-In Ponytails Instagram.com/Rpzlrpzl Clip-in hair extensions have been rising in popularity and flooding the shelves. Because of the accessibility, Mena sees more people turning to faux pieces to add to their hairstyles — especially ponytails. “Synthetic and human hair is so accessible and can be found at low prices, and can be used to create a topknot, bun, or chignon,” he tells Bustle, nodding to their versatility. This faux pony is styled into one large bubble braid.

8 Bi-Level Cuts Instagram/@billieeilish Neil and George-Newcomb both predict an increase in bi-level cuts this season, pointing to shags’ and mullets’ popularity as predictors. “It's all about shorter lengths around the face and length throughout the back,” George-Newcombe tells Bustle. “It's about fringe, frame, and movement for any length.” You could opt for sharp lines and distinctive layers or a more subtle variation like the wolf cut.

10 Supermodel Blowouts Instagram/MarcMena According to Mena, more and more clients are specifically requesting their hair to be blown out in the style of ’90s supermodels. “They want their hair the way Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Cyndi Crawford wore it, that kind of volume and style,” he tells Bustle. Looks like everyone needs to get their hands on this viral blowout brush.