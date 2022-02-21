Beauty experts predict that spring 2022’s hair trends will be centered around confidently showing off your skin, which translates to styles like topknots, bouncy curls, and bi-level cuts. “There are going to be a lot of updos and hair that’s pulled back,” Marc Mena, celebrity hairstylist, tells Bustle, noting that styles are becoming increasingly innovative. He believes that, because consumers are exposed to beauty trends in a way they’ve never been before (thanks to social media), more people are boldly experimenting with a wide range of looks and accessories, elevating their hair with everything from ultra-lengthy hair extensions to colorful butterfly clips.
Besides apps like Instagram and TikTok, Mena says popular culture is also playing a key role in next season’s must-know looks. “Social media and shows like Euphoriaare constantly showing us what’s new in beauty, so we’re constantly changing and evolving,” he tells Bustle. “People are having fun and being playful. They’re being bolder with their hair.”
From elevated updos to sophisticated mullets and super-short bobs, spring’s top hair trends have something in store for everyone, no matter their style. Read on for the looks stylists say are set to take off as soon as temperatures rise.