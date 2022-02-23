Here's Your Horoscope For February 24, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 24.

The moon continues to camp out in optimistic Sagittarius. If we’ve been feeling low on hope or inspiration, today’s cosmic weather offers us a welcome change of pace. The day opens with the moon meeting Jupiter in visionary Pisces, bringing some encouraging vibes to the table. Meanwhile, values-driven Venus, which is still in enterprising Capricorn, teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late morning. Under this planetary aspect, we may be heartened to discover that a dream may soon be a reality, namely if we’ve been working hard toward it.

By the afternoon, the moon in Sagittarius joins forces with Saturn in progressive Aquarius, which encourages us not to lose sight of the kind of future that we want to create. We’re reminded that the power of community is key to realizing better days ahead.

By late tonight, there could be some jitters or anxiousness in the air as brainy Mercury in Aquarius faces off with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, followed by a confrontation between the moon and Neptune in Pisces. The best way to navigate this cosmic combination is by engaging tools that help us to calm and anchor ourselves. Flexibility and open-mindedness can also help too.

What are some ways that you might be able to give from the heart today? This is one of those days where being the change you want to see can really pay off or make a difference.

Someone could try to get under your skin or ruffle your feathers today. Know that you don’t have to play their game. Try to step back and maintain some objectivity instead. It isn’t that serious.

Try to focus more on listening today than anything else, as there’s a strong chance you can learn something helpful or uplifting. Just make sure you’re talking to the right people.

Don’t shy away from forging new connections as there are some promising partnerships or alliances on the horizon. With all you’ve been learning about relationships, you can make good choices.

The day holds promise as there’s opportunities on the table for you in both your professional life and your love life. In discerning which opportunity is right for you, honor your intuition.

You’re in a good headspace today as a plan or project doesn’t seem as impossible as it might have been before. Remember, you can do just about anything with the help of someone knowledgeable.

Thanks to everything that you’ve been tasked with as of late, it may be difficult not to lose your cool. You can save yourself some stress by taking time to meditate, breathe, or surround yourself with beauty.

With your confidence on the rise, don’t be surprised that you’re in high demand when it comes to your talent or skill. Knowing this, the power of negotiation is on your side in terms of money.

You’re in a moody state of mind today. Look to mediums like journaling or art to help you find your way out of a funk. Talking to a close friend or sibling might also bring a smile to your face.

Today gifts you with a reminder of just how loved and blessed you are. Expect some good news to come your way. Your romantic life may be picking up a bit too. Thank your lucky stars.

You might let out a huge sigh of relief today as something that you’ve been waiting on, possibly money or a financial opportunity comes through. If not, don’t be discouraged. There’s still a chance.

Being in the company of people that share your goals or experiences, like a sorority, support group, or online community can be a source of motivation and encouragement for you today.

