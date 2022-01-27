A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Dolly Parton Knows How Taylor Swift Feels

Earlier this week, Damon Albarn, the lead singer of rock bands Blur and Gorillaz, accused Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs during an interview with the L.A. Times. After she defended herself on Twitter, Albarn claimed that the quote had been turned into clickbait. Dolly Parton, an extremely prolific songwriter herself (her Wikipedia page counts 51 studio albums to date), knows the feeling, having been accused of ripping off other folks a handful of times in her career as well. But, ever the optimist, she tends not to dwell. “Oh, it never bothered my mental health. It just pissed me off.” Here, the iconic “9-to-5” singer talks to Bustle about her work ethic, burnout, and what she makes of the “Great Resignation.” Read More

“It’s Giving Blog”

Any casual scroll through TikTok is usually good for a gentle ribbing of some aspect of millennial culture. Case in point: this video that’s been making the rounds on Twitter this week that mocks (with devastating accuracy) millennials’ penchant for corny and simultaneously vague Insta captions. One thing Gen Z seems to have adopted wholeheartedly, though? Corporate garbage speak, like responding to a message from your boss about a project they forgot to tell you about that they need ASAP with a cheery response like, “No worries,” or “OK perfect!” Read More

The '90s Shoe Trend You're About To See Everywhere This Winter

Designers like Ganni came out in droves this season to show off their weather-proof lug-sole loafers that take the preppy look but add a liiiiittle bit of ‘90s grunge. Style them with a mini skirt or skinny jeans alike and you’re good to go. Read More

The Unexpected Product Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Swears By To Banish Acne

While the supermodel, who says she struggles with acne-prone skin, gets twice-monthly facials to keep the congestion at bay, she’s also found that antibacterial towels help keep her face breakout-free. Read More

An Ode To The Tattoo-Brightening Balm I Never Knew I Needed

What sets this balm apart from the plain ol’ petroleum jelly that’s long been recommended by tattoo artists? It’s more porous than Vaseline or Aquaphor, allowing more oxygen to get to the healing wound (aka your fresh ink) as it repairs. But it works great on older tattoos as well — Erin Stovall, Bustle’s beauty editor, says that applying just a smidge makes her 4-year-old ink look brighter and sharper, like the first day she got it. Read More

Sydney Sweeney’s Vintage Car Repair TikTok Account Is Your Next Obsession

When she’s not playing Euphoria’s image-obsessed Cassie Howard, the actor is probably in her garage, working on her “vintage dream car” — a 1969 Ford Bronco that she bought early last year. Despite having no prior knowledge about car mechanics, she decided to take on the work to fix it up herself, and has been documenting the progress on TikTok since. Read More

