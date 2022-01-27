Here's Your Horoscope For January 27, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 27.

We’re feeling more positive today thanks to the moon entering optimistic Sagittarius in the wee hours of the morning. Whenever the moon is in this adventurous sign, we’re usually seeking out experiences and activities that offer us something inspiring, educational, or fun. Our sense of humor tends to be more active too, providing us with some much-needed laughter. Since Sagittarius is a sign that’s also associated with good fortune, we might receive a blessing or lucky break today.

By the afternoon, the moon in Sagittarius faces off with hopeful Jupiter in Pisces, which could either keep the good vibes going or exacerbate any uncomfortable feelings that are already present. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is by channeling our energy into helping or supporting others, especially if it means supporting a cause that we believe in. Being generous or of service to the people around us can be a mood-booster. Plus, with la luna teaming up with the sun in friendly Aquarius, community and fellowship are the major goals for the day.

Towards the evening, the moon in Sagittarius meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries. Together, this cosmic pairing encourages us to find healing in joyful places and spaces.

You could receive encouraging updates today, particularly around a legal matter or a school application. What you hear or discover can have you feeling more optimistic about what’s to come.

A friend or an acquaintance can help you with securing an opportunity. Perhaps they can write you a letter or reference or put in a good word with someone that they know.

An act of kindness towards someone could pay off in multiple ways, for you and the person you’re helping. Additionally, it’s possible that someone wants to repay you for a prior good deed.

While there may be offers and opportunities coming your way, you may need to turn something down now, so as not to overwhelm yourself. Don’t worry, there will be more where that came from.

Cupid smiles down on you today as you and your partner could share a heart-opening moment. If you’re single and looking, where do you need to start believing more in the power of love?

Someone could send a blessing your way that helps you or your family in a significant way. Don’t squander the gift by trying to take a DIY approach. Life doesn’t always need to be complicated.

When it comes to news and information that you’re taking in today, try to focus more on things that make you feel good rather than things that make you feel bad. You have a choice.

You could score a financial win today through a creative project or idea. Don’t be shy about putting yourself out there. Meanwhile, if you’re up for spending cash, go for fun and functional.

The feel-good energy that’s been lacking as of late returns to you, especially when you give your focus to things that feed both your heart and your mind. Also, clean up your social media feed.

A journal writing or guided meditation session could be just what you need to clear your head. Activities like this can also help with sparking your creativity. Tune inward.

You’re looking to ways that you can make a difference. Consider becoming a regular donor to an organization that you’re passionate about. On the flip side, if you need financial support — ask.

You’re feeling good about yourself and what you’ve been able to accomplish lately. This moment of self-validation is the key to your success now. Your moment in the sun is coming.

