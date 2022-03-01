A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

In the ’90s, pop culture was essentially a minefield of treacherous messaging about body image. Magazines were filled with images of the ultra-skinny Kate Moss; waifish Winona Ryder dominated the big screen. But one of TV’s leading ladies went against the grain: The Nanny’s Fran Drescher, who, while thin herself, embraced her curves and dressed in outfits that were unabashedly sexy and loud. Even now, there are countless Instagram accounts and TikToks dedicated to recreating Fran’s iconic looks. Here, the costume designer talks about the concept of your “inner closet” and the pieces everyone should have in their wardrobe. Read More

Shags are obviously back in a big way, and part of the reason for that is because it’s a cut that works on all hair types — from stick straight to tightly curled. Whether you opt for a mullet-style hybrid, a choppy bob, or more of a wolf cut, the layers allow the hair’s natural texture to shine through without looking too dense or weighed down. Read More

Euphoria is ostensibly a show about teenagers dealing with heavy stuff, but it is also a show about looking cool. At this point, its influence on larger hair and beauty trends is indisputable — just look at the fashion week runways which were rife with blue eyeshadow and hair gems. Bustle beauty writer Danielle Sinay recreated four of this season’s most memorable eye makeup moments, from Maddy’s dramatic wing to Cassie’s pink rhinestone look (which, BTW, did you hear that Sydney Sweeney might be engaged?), and breaks down exactly how she did them. Read More

White folks have the privilege of being able to walk into pretty much any salon and receive service, but the same isn’t true for Black women — many hairdressers haven’t been trained to care for kinky hair in its natural state. With that in mind, Bustle spoke to six Black women about how they care for their curls, coils, braids, and locs, and their go-to wash day products. Read More

Kennedy Rose wants everyone who visits her social accounts to feel cozy. Her curated feeds are all earth tones, lit candles, knitted blankets, and lots of Animal Crossing. Since March 2020, Rose, also a full-time lawyer, has built a following of self-described “cozy gamers,” who tune in to her weekly Twitch streams to watch her play games like Stardew Valley and Spiritfarer, typically with a mug of hot chocolate or another comforting drink. Read More

