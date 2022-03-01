Here's Your Horoscope For March 1, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 1.

The moon is Void-of-Course in future-forward Aquarius for most of the day. Usually when it’s a VOC period (meaning the span of time when la luna is transitioning between signs), it’s a good time to rest and reflect or wrap up unfinished business. Meanwhile, we’re currently in the waning crescent phase of the lunar cycle, which also encourages us to take a step back and regroup so we can prepare for the coming new moon in Pisces.

Just before tomorrow’s new moon, the moon slips into dreamy and compassionate Pisces by late this afternoon. As a result, many of us can expect to feel pretty wiped out or emotionally raw come later today. However, while we might be uncomfortable, we should see this as an opportunity for some much-needed rest and renewal. Additionally, spirituality or creative mediums, like music or film, could also offer soothing relief.

Aside from the above, we may feel inclined to help people in need or extend some level of kindness to others. With the moon in Pisces, we’re reminded that love can really make a difference.

Don’t be surprised if you’re not you’re usual on-the-go self. You need some time to catch your breath. Rest up.

You’ve been doing so much lately. However, you’re reminded that you don’t have to do it alone. Your friends or sisterhood will come through for you.

Try not to be too hard on yourself if you can’t accomplish everything you set out to do today. Even if you’re only able to do the bare minimum, you’re still doing a lot.

You’re feeling eager for something that gives you hope. Maybe you should create a bucket list or spend some time visualizing where you would like to see yourself in the future.

You’re not in the mood for the spotlight today. That’s perfectly fine since you need time to reflect on where you are and what you’re feeling. Reach out if you need help.

Expect a heart-to-heart to go well today as everyone is feeling a bit more open and receptive. Coming to a compromise or understanding shouldn’t be too difficult.

If you’re hoping to shift your mood for the better, perhaps taking care of some everyday tasks could help take your mind off things. Decluttering could help too.

You can find some much-needed refuge in a creative space or an artistic hobby. Spend some time with a coloring book or working up a sweat to your favorite music.

If you’re feeling mushy or nostalgic, don’t try to avoid it. Now’s the time to hug your loved ones and be around people that give you warm and fuzzy vibes.

It may be hard to concentrate or stay on task. Try not to get too upset about it. Working in short bursts might be more productive.

If it’s possible, spoil yourself as much as you can today, even if it’s just telling yourself how amazing you are. It’ll give you a mood-boost.

If you’re feeling moody, be patient with yourself. A reset is on the way. Feeling good? Stay in that space for as long as you can.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.