Introducing Bustle’s First-Ever Beauty Awards

The beauty industry looks remarkably different now than it did 10 years ago. Shade ranges have expanded; campaigns include more skin and body types (and ages!); and new, buzzy brands are being launched by the day. The progress we’ve made is exciting, but the sheer amount of new things can feel overwhelming (just ask anyone who’s tried to buy a new mascara and felt analysis paralysis).

This was the inspiration behind Bustle’s first-ever Beauty Awards — over the course of six months, we reviewed over 3,878 submissions; tested 648 products; and narrowed it down to just 85 winners across the categories of skin care, hair, makeup, body care, nails, fragrance, and tools. We also included a Reader’s Choice category, where you voted on the two brands — MVP of the Year and Rookie of the Year — that are making the beautysphere a more inclusive, diverse, and vibrant space. See The Winners

The Latest

Carrie Bradshaw's Wedding Pumps Now Exist In Birkenstock Form

Last week it was Cult Gaia x Bratz, and this week’s collaboration odd couple comes from Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Manolo Blahnik partnering with Birkenstock, which has become a fashion darling thanks to its other recent designer collabs. Carrie even sported the slides in And Just Like That, and there’s no question the pieces from this collab would have a place in her closet, too. Read More

10 Green Mani Ideas Perfect For St. Patrick’s Day

Rainbows, shamrocks, gold accents — there’s a lot of fun iconography to work with on St. Paddy’s. But whether you’re celebrating on Thursday or not, these green designs will be festive all spring. Read More

Must Reads

Stacey Abrams Sees Herself In Buffy The Vampire Slayer

What does the activist, gubernatorial candidate, and romance author have in common with Buffy, a character with quite possibly the worst dating record in TV history? Well, more than you might think. Read More

7 Tips For Living With Burnout, From People Who Have Been There

You’ve got all the symptoms of burnout — anxiety, insomnia, depression, fatigue — but you’re not quite ready to walk away from your job, and your stressful day-to-day shows no signs of letting up. Here are a few little things you can do to keep yourself feeling… well, as well as possible under the circumstances. Read More

Reformation’s Chief Sustainability Officer Is Helping Turn The Brand “Climate-Positive”

At this point it’s no secret that the way we make, buy, and dispose of clothes is really bad for the planet. But some brands, Reformation among them, are making a concerted effort to be more sustainable. Here, Kathleen Talbot chats about creating her job, working in fashion, and the best business advice she’s ever received. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Find your joy. Read More

More Good Stuff