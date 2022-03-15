Here's Your Horoscope For March 15, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 15.

La luna finishes her stay in warmhearted and fun-loving Leo today. However, we might not feel so fun-loving as the Leo moon makes a hard opposition to serious Saturn in Aquarius early in the morning. As a result, we may have to put in a little more work in finding or maintaining our joy. We may need to look to our friends or our support system for help.

Meanwhile, as Leo is a self-expressive sign, whereas Aquarius is more group-oriented, today also pushes us to find a happy medium between taking care of ourselves and looking out for others. It may be necessary to compromise in some cases, while it may be necessary to uphold our boundaries elsewhere. On the positive side, today’s moon-Saturn aspect can lend us the resolve and strength needed to clear an obstacle from our path.

Come the latter half of the day, the Leo moon has a run-in with the sun in compassionate Pisces and powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Under these planetary weather conditions, we’re reminded yet again to be mindful of self-centered behavior. With Pluto in the mix, we may need to steer clear of emotional drama.

You may need to pull back from a friendship that isn’t as reciprocal or supportive as it should be. Spend a little time doing something today that makes you happy.

Don’t let the bad experiences from the past discourage you from doing something that you want to do now. Shore up your courage and just go ahead and get it done.

More and more, you’re discovering how important it is to be choosy about what you give your energy and time. Keep this in mind if you’re feeling the urge to yes to yet another thing.

In thinking about your financial security, it might be helpful to work with your partner or a money expert to help you with creating realistic and achievable goals.

If you’re not up to dealing with people, steer clear of those that trigger you, if you can. It may be necessary to put your foot down with someone that’s been demanding a little too much.

Work-life balance is the theme for today, especially as you might be feeling more tired or sluggish than usual. Remember, it’s OK to put something off for tomorrow if you need to.

It might feel like all the fun you used to have has dried up. However, that doesn’t mean that you have to give up on having some. Look to your community, online or IRL, for ideas.

A family member or a parent might not be as encouraging towards you as you might like. Try not to let it upset you too much. Shine your light regardless of who’s looking or not.

You might need to give a little more time and thought to a decision or something you want to communicate. Now’s the time when putting a little more care into what you say or do pays off.

Be mindful of shutting yourself off from the love and support you need. Support could arrive either emotionally or financially. Either way, don’t let pride block you from your blessings.

You’re encouraged to be more understanding or compassionate in dealing with other people or someone that’s close to you. Not everyone handles things the way you do, and that’s OK.

The energy in the air might be a tad heavy for you. Take it as a sign to pay more attention to your well-being. On a similar note, doing small, accomplishable tasks can also boost your mood.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.