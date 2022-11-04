A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 4, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How 4 Women Found Out Their Partner Was Cheating

While the idea of what “counts” as cheating can vary from couple to couple, any form of a broken mutual agreement is a betrayal, no matter how “big” or “small.” And when that comes at the hand of a trusted partner? Well, you almost understand the motivations of Rosamund Pike’s character in Gone Girl — almost. Read More

The Latest

Sophie Turner Looks Like A Dream With Freshly Chopped Bangs

Turner’s waist-length locks have always been #hairgoals whether they’re blonde or red, but maybe more so now than ever since copper hair is having such a moment. And if you’ve been on the fence about bangs, allow her new look to convince you. Read More

8 Do’s & Don'ts To Follow For November’s Full “Beaver” Moon

Break out the yoga mat, because you’ll want to stay as grounded as possible as this lunation takes place in headstrong Taurus. Instead of being stubborn though, like the sign so classically is, try to be open to the revelations that come up. Read More

Dua Lipa Wore This Season’s Biggest Nail Art Trend With A Colorful Twist

The singer has been spotted with a fresh colorfully chrome mani that’s giving The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift chic and/or Rosalia cosplay. Read More

Must Reads

Julia Roberts' Favorite Julia Roberts Rom-Coms Have 1 Big Thing In Common

Prior to her new one with George Clooney, Roberts hadn’t done a true blue rom-com in two decades. Why? “If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it,” said Roberts. “They didn’t exist until [Paradise].” Fair enough! So what was it that those two movies got so right? Read More

Taylor Swift Just Wore A Moody Velvet Dress & You Can Still Buy It Online

So far, the singer’s Midnights era has included a lot of cozy Reformation looks, which makes sense, given the ‘70s vibes. Girlie is very brand loyal! Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Focus on your body and soul. Read More

More Good Stuff