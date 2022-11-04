Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 4, 2022
Focus on your body and soul.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 4, 2022.
The day gets off to a sleepy start as the moon and Neptune sync up together in Pisces. By midday though, the energy may feel a bit chaotic with the easygoing Pisces moon getting stressed out by buzzy Mars in Gemini.
If you’re hoping to get through the day with little frustration, it might help to be judicious about who and what gets your time and attention.
With the moon teaming up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn and buoyant Jupiter in Pisces towards the second half of the day, activities that heal the body and soul are encouraged. Taking the time to rest or slow down will be helpful as the moon moves to active Aries by the evening.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Keep your thoughts and expectations as positive as you can today. Practice visualizing what you want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Compromise and collaboration will come easily today. If you need to come to an agreement or understanding with someone, you will.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Things are moving slowly for you but it doesn’t mean they’re at a standstill. Trust the process.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You need a change of scenery. Take a drive or a long walk. Lose yourself in a good novel.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you need to pull back from everyone for a little while, don’t feel guilty about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Keep an open mind. You might learn something very helpful.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Do you need to rearrange or revamp your day-to-day schedule? If you’re stretched thin, what can you do get some of your time back?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t skimp on your wellness routine or your self-nourishment today. Take care of yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might not have much energy to give others today. Do what you can to conserve it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It might be hard to keep up with everything today. Anchor yourself with meditation, exercise, and support from others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Try not to make decisions from a reactive or impatient place. Think things through.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Being a little more self-focused than usual isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
