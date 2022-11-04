Though the Game Of Thrones alum, wife to Joe Jonas, and mother of two is generally pretty private in her personal life — Sophie Turner knows how to show up to a function and turn heads in a major way. And given that copper strands are (still) having their moment, it’s no wonder why the OG redhead serves as the end-all-be-all hair inspo for the fashion-forward girlies of the world.

Attending Glamour’s 2022 Women Of The Year Awards alongside heavy-hitters in the industry like Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland, the ladies of Haim, and more, Turner stepped onto the red carpet with knee-high, fire red boots to match, and a stunning new ‘do that all but screamed powerful boss energy. While her signature mermaid-length softly billowed towards her waist, her tresses were much more of a vibrant red velvet shade than her last star-studded outing, with some fresh fringe cut below her brows and beautifully framing her ice-blue eyes. What’s more? The UK-born actor made her new look all the more alluring with her eyes fully lined in a smoked out, matte black shade. Chef’s kiss.

As for the team that put together this beauty moment: Romy Soleimani painted on Turner’s very London-inspired glam, while hair guru Jacob Rozenberg styled her strands to appear pillow-soft and enviably voluminous with minimal, textured waves.

While it’s been quite a few years since her breakout role in Game Of Thrones, as well as her lead role in Dark Phoenix, the actor most recently made an unexpected cameo in Netflix’s nostalgic rom-com, Do Revenge, formally dipping her toes into the world of comedy alongside Riverdale’s Camila Mendes. And while I personally will forever stan the Queen of the North (and pray for a GoT comeback) — I can’t wait to see what project (and hair) she turns to next.