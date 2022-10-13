A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Mocha Brown Is The Trendiest Hair Color RN

This warmed-up brunette hue is the perfect way for commitment-phobes to dabble in the Kendall Jenner copper trend without fully going there. Plus, it’s way easier (which of course means less $$$) to maintain than fall’s other popular shade, cozy blonde. Read More

The Latest

Chris Colfer Shades Glee Co-Star Lea Michele In 7 Savage Words

Honestly put this comment in the Louvre of burns. The scandalous Broadway casting shakeup is somehow continuing to generate controversy. It’s not news at this point that Michele’s former Glee colleagues are divided about their feelings for the newly-dubbed Fanny Brice — they haven’t been quiet about it! — but this jibe takes the cake. Read More

PSA: Gucci’s Attaché Is The It Bag Of Fall

Previously dubbed the “must-have accessory for summer,” judging by all the celebs who have been rocking it lately, the Attaché is clearly sticking around for fall. Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, and Jodie Turner-Smith are big fans of the trendy crescent-shaped bag, and it was perched on the shoulders of countless fashion insiders during fashion month. Read More

Must Reads

I Tested The Outset's New Exfoliator On My Sensitive Skin & Here Are The Results

ScarJo is just one of the innumerable celebs who launched a skin care line recently, and since we just chatted with her about her long and winding journey with acne, we had to take the brand’s star product for a spin. And TBH, the celebs might be getting better at this, because our one complaint is that it doesn’t come in a bigger size… yet. Read More

Taylor Swift’s Fall Style Is The Epitome Of Cozy-Chic — And You Can Shop It Here

Midnights is dropping a week from tomorrow, and while we’ve seen some glimpses into her red carpet aesthetic for this new era, her everyday fall style is staying true to her roots — aka all Reformation all the time. (Stars, they’re also suckers for very aggressive email subject lines!) There’s currently a waitlist for her striped knit dress, but her cozy sweater polo is still available in a bunch of colors. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Get ready to break out those journals. Read More

More Good Stuff