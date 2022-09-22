A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

She Founded American Girl To “Bring History Alive.” Then She Made Over A Town.

Not long after she made Samantha/Molly/Addy/Felicity/Kit household names, Pleasant T. Rowland, the creator of the American Girl doll empire, sold her company to toy giant Mattel for a cool $700 million in 1998. Armed with a not-so-small fortune, she then went about buying and restoring property in Aurora, New York, a once-affluent town whose picturesque downtown and Gilded Age mansions were falling into disrepair. But the locals weren't necessarily thrilled by Rowland's improvements. Buckle up, history buffs, this is a wild ride.

Velvet Nails Might Be The Coziest-Looking Manicure Trend I've Ever Seen

OK, hear me out: I know velvet evokes a plushy texture that isn't, like, the *most* appealing thing to have plastered on your nails, but trust, the finish is SO pretty — and also not actually fuzzy. IMO, they're sort of like a ginned-up/less-boring take on glazed donut nails. (Don't @ me!)

8 Libra Season Do’s & Don’ts That'll Start Fall On The Right Note

Today marks both the official start of fall — although emotionally that kicked off the moment the temp in my apartment dipped enough to wear sweatpants — and the first day of Libra season, which is widely known to be a particularly social period thanks to the air sign's communal nature. In that spirit, it's a great time to prioritize your relationships or plan a super romantic date, just don't lean too far into Libra's people-pleasing tendencies and go texting your ex who you ended on bad terms with. Not all situations require a peacemaker!

7 Bridgerton-Inspired Halloween Costumes You Can DIY

My personal platform is that I refuse to buy Halloween costumes I won't re-wear (I know, I know, single-handedly saving the world with my sustainability practices over here). That's why going as a Mayfair resident is ideal — the perfect excuse to buy an expensive nap dress or a Bridgerton-boob-giving gown that'll pull double duty during fall wedding season. These are shopped out, so we already did all the work for you (and bae, too).

Kendall Jenner Thinks Tristan Thompson “Wanted To Trap” Khloé With Another Baby

For those of you who didn't stay up past bedtime to watch it, the second season of The Kardashians premiered in the wee hours of the morning, and it kicked off with Khloe clarifying the timeline of her son's conception. (She made it, uh, quite clear that she didn't know about the Maralee situation when it happened.) She also revealed his first initial — and no, it's not "K" — while Kylie and Kendall had some… harsh words for their sister's ex.

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Libra season is here.

