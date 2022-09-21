Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 22, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 22, 2022.

Autumn is officially here and so is the first day of Libra season. During the next 30 days while the sun is stationed in this peace-loving sign, the spotlight is on partnership, pleasure, and living a well-balanced life.

Though before the sun enters Libra later tonight, the last few hours of Virgo season will be wrapping up. As a result, you might find yourself in planning mode and getting ready for the change of season. Though with the moon still stationed in fun-loving and summery Leo, it could be a bit difficult to shift into gear for the fall — unless you’re shopping for some new pieces.

It’s all about teamwork now. Pairing up the right folks will best help you professionally and otherwise. What can you do to pay it forward or return the favor?

Wellness is the focus as you’re encouraged to strike a better balance between work and play. Giving your space a seasonal clean or update could help your wellbeing, too.

Fun and romance are on the agenda for you as you’re encouraged to tap into your passions and find your joy.

You might be feeling a bit homesick or nostalgic today. Consider making yourself a meal that reminds you of home or someone you love.

If there’s a conversation you’ve been putting off, now’s the time to reconnect or follow-up.

Money matters come to the forefront now. Are you getting your worth? If not, what can you do to change that?

It’s perfectly OK to put yourself first from time to time. In fact, it’s essential that you do.

If it feels like you can’t keep up with everything right now, don’t feel bad. You need a break.

Be mindful of what you say today. Before you share an unwarranted opinion, think about how it might make someone else feel.

Now that fall is here, it’s a good time to track your progress with a goal. Just don’t be hard on yourself if you’re not as far as you’d like to be.

You might be moved to register for a course or add some new titles to your personal library. Either way, it’s time to expand on what you know.

There may be something you’ve been holding onto for too long. Give yourself permission to let it go.

