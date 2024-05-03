Whether you’re a loyal salon goer or a skilled at-home painter, chances are you’ve got a go-to polish formula you always reach for.

Some swear by buzzy “BIAB” polishes for their nail health benefits, while others tend to lean towards traditional polishes from brands like Essie or OPI. Some are *obsessed* with the look of dip powder tips or XL extensions, while many stick to a good ol’ gel polish manicure on their natural nails.

If you happen to be among the latter group of nail aficionados, you’re in luck: There is so much gel manicure inspiration out there to turn to ahead of your next appointment.

In the ever-evolving world of on-trend nail art, the girlies are down for “more is more” energy. Namely, cowgirl-esque cow print, sun-drenched lemon motifs, colorful French tips, and artful chrome finishes reign.

As for specific polish shades that are most frequently spotted on it girls these days, Barbie-inspired hot pink, sultry cherry mocha, timeless glossy black, and even a sweet sky blue are most notable faves.

Scroll through for the ultimate manicure inspo.

40 Gel Polish Nail Art Ideas

1 Barely-There Gold Leaf Flakes @gel.bymegan If you so happen to be a lover of neutral, sheer pink polish shades, add an element of opulence with subtle gold-flecked accents.

2 Whimsical Fairy Wings @avrnailswatches Embrace the still-rising fairycore aesthetic in your next manicure by topping off holographic polish with a mythical winged design.

3 Two-Toned Mod Details @beautybykleppe With an eye-catching pale pink/vibrant coral color combo and graphic shapes, this colorful mod manicure makes a true pop art statement.

5 Itty Bitty Red Hearts @beautybyyamberr_ Looking to experiment with some minimalist nail art? Pair your pail pink polish with itty-bitty red hearts.

6 Stone Gray Skittle Nails @theperfect10nailsalon Thanks to Alix Earle, tonal gray polish colors — AKA “stone nails” — are on-trend, making these all-grey-everything shorties a cool girl-approved pick.

7 Rose Quartz Marble Manicure @nailsbylauren.o Rose quartz healing crystals are said to provide compassionate, loving energy. Give your nails those same self-love vibes with a pink marbled mani.

8 Super Subtle Zebra Print @anna.and.nails For those who want a bit of wild energy in their next gel manicure, try minimal zebra print designs on every tip.

9 Pretty Pool Water Design @samrosenails Trick your brain into thinking it’s swimsuit season all year round with these playful “pool water” nails, which deliver the same visual effect as the crystal clear water on the surface of a pool.

10 Lime Green Half Moon Lines @anouknailedit If Challengers has you obsessed with tennis ball green, use the neon shade to add some half-moon outlines that will make even the most neutral manicure pop.

11 Sunset Frenchies @nailsbylauren.o Give your next French tip mani a sunset-inspired twist with a fiery ombré in shades of red and orange.

13 Loud Leopard Outlines @jazzynailsx Leopard nails are *basically* considered a neutral, which makes these animal print outlines a great pick if you’re on the hunt for a mani that will match every ‘fit in your closet.

14 Vibrant Ombré Fade @gellygirlnails Choose two different gel polish colors — like the mid-tone Barbie pink and peachy coral combo seen here — to create a gorgeous gradient effect on your nails.

15 Cottagecore Cow Print @samrosenails For the ultimate cottagecore meets coastal cowgirl mani, try painting on some mid-tone brown cow print spots all over your tips.

16 Green Watercolor Swirls @nailsbylauren.o In place of traditional white-tipped Frenchies, swirl shades of green for a gorgeous watercolor effect.

17 Gold Chrome Frenchies @jadenailedit Chrome nails — especially in shades of gold — are having their main character moment RN. Try the trend with these gilded French tips.

18 Coquettish Gingham Print @little.red.nails The coquette trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and this ribbon-accented gingham art undoubtedly fits the adorable vibe. Did someone say “spring picnic”?

19 Caramel-Colored Tortoiseshell @gellygirlnails Nothing says “off-duty model chic” like a timeless set of tortoiseshell nails. Bonus points for matching your sunnies to your tips.

20 Flower-Filled Purple French Tips @nail.art.by.tea Create a colorful French mani that feels artful and fresh with straight tips, a poppy purple polish, and pretty flower designs on each nail.

21 Classic Glazed Donut Mani @karolina.probeauty Thanks to Hailey Bieber, softly chromatic “glazed donut” manicures have become a staple in every cool girl’s arsenal. Try the look at your next gel mani appointment, or use these tips to DIY it at home.

22 Sky Blue Micro French Tips @gel.bymegan In lieu of stark white tips, try using a pretty shade of sky blue for your next micro French mani.

23 Retro Half Moon Cutouts @jadenailedit Half-moon manicures date back to the 1920s, and have recently returned as a nail-artist favorite. Use this simple, negative-space trick to give any gel manicure a retro flair that feels entirely modern.

24 Groovy Rainbow Swirls @lupaenails If you can’t choose just one color to decorate your nails with, create a vibrant rainbow of all your favorite tones with a wavy line motif.

25 Monochromatic Chocolate Mani @nailslpc.xo Whether you’re a chocolate lover or not, combining cocoa-colored gel polishes in matte and glossy finishes will have you craving a sweet treat.

26 Off-White Vanilla French Nails @nailslpc.xo If you seldom stray from the look of classic Frenchies, try this much softer take. Simply replace the traditional stark white tips with a creamy, vanilla shade.

27 Creamy Chai Latte Swirls @sansungnails This tonal art looks like a swirling chai tea latte, with brown and cream shades that evoke feelings of warmth and coziness (but sadly, don’t have the same *actual* effects as caffeine).

28 Half Black Minimal Mani @anouknailedit “Halfsies” manicures have become the coolest way to experiment with color blocking. Go for one that’s minimally chic (but still has a bit of edge) by pairing sheer pink with glossy black.

29 Sweet Micro Cherries @nail.art.by.tea A remix of the classic cherry red mani, these fruity decals make for a sultry (yet sweet) nail art moment.

30 Neon Invisible French Design @prissyjnails Outlined French nails — otherwise referred to as “invisible Frenchies” — are even more statement-making when accented with neon. Try them in a single shade, or mix and match a rainbow of electric brights.

31 Joy-Filled Smiley Faces @nailslpc.xo People are sure to smile when they notice this happy floral mani, which is giving major Y2K energy.

32 Holographic Silver Glitter @beautybykleppe Try some sparkly polish (and maybe a few rhinestone accents?) to make your next set of nails as eye-catching as an IRL dancefloor disco ball.

33 Minimal Black Dots @beautybykleppe Even the most rookie at-home nail artist can mimic this mani—all you need is a dotting tool (or when all else fails, a bobby pin) and a steady hand.

34 Barbiecore Aura Nails @nailsbyzola As mentioned, aura-inspired beauty is having a moment (for even more proof, check out Bella Hadid’s new perfume line), and this pretty pink mani has an out-of-this-world essence.

35 Hot Orange Flames @brushedbyb_ Flaming nail art in shades of near-neon orange is sure to make your mani the hottest girl at the party. Literally.

36 Sunny Lemon Pop Art @nailslpc.xo Use a trendy butter-yellow gel polish to create these adorable lemon designs, which will mentally transport you to the Italian coast every time you look down at your nails.

37 Hourglass Art @prissyjnails Euphoria fans may recognize these “hourglass nails,” worn by Alexa Demie in one of the show’s episodes. The artist behind them wanted to create a look that was “sleek, and dramatic,” and boy did she deliver.

38 Cabincore Mushrooms @melanielmorais In the world of manicures, tattoo art, and even home decor, ’70s-esque mushroom motifs are very much *that* girl right now. Who knew the psychedelic plant could be so chic?

39 Luxe Plaid Print @nailsbypaular No matter the season, plaid print is a total vibe — and this luxurious beige and red design is giving big Burberry energy.

40 Cherry Red V-Tip Frenchies @beautybykleppe Frenchies, but make ‘em fancy with these v-shaped tips, fittingly known as “tuxedo” nails. The crimson-red polish is the cherry on top.