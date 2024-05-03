Whether you’re a loyal salon goer or a skilled at-home painter, chances are you’ve got a go-to polish formula you always reach for.
Some swear by buzzy “BIAB” polishes for their nail health benefits, while others tend to lean towards traditional polishes from brands like Essie or OPI. Some are *obsessed* with the look of dip powder tips or XL extensions, while many stick to a good ol’ gel polish manicure on their natural nails.
If you happen to be among the latter group of nail aficionados, you’re in luck: There is so much gel manicure inspiration out there to turn to ahead of your next appointment.
In the ever-evolving world of on-trend nail art, the girlies are down for “more is more” energy. Namely, cowgirl-esque cow print, sun-drenched lemon motifs, colorful French tips, and artful chrome finishes reign.
As for specific polish shades that are most frequently spotted on it girls these days, Barbie-inspired hot pink, sultry cherry mocha, timeless glossy black, and even a sweet sky blue are most notable faves.
Scroll through for the ultimate manicure inspo.
40 Gel Polish Nail Art Ideas