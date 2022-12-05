December is a time for endings, culminations, and celebrations — and the lunar highpoint on Dec. 7 brings a sprinkle of all of the above. The December 2022 full moon is the first full moon to hit since eclipse season, and it’s also the final full moon of the year. Also known as the “Cold Moon,” this lunation will illuminate the night during the dark days leading up to the winter solstice, and also highlight some of the themes of the current Mars retrograde. Overall, the spiritual meaning of December’s full Cold Moon is about slowing down, opening up, and releasing what’s no longer working for us so we can fill our lives with more warmth and connection.

Full moons in astrology are like the energetic peak of the monthly lunar cycle, during which the sun and moon face off with each other from opposite ends of the zodiac. Thanks to this cosmic tension between the luminaries, full moons are notorious for catalyzing dramatic climaxes, energetic releases, and big displays of emotion. Drama levels may be at a high, but full moons also bring helpful energy for letting things go or embracing necessary conclusions in our lives. The December 2022 full moon happens to be rising in the air sign Gemini, so it’s an important time to slow your pace, ground yourself in the present moment, and try to warm your heart with some meaningful interpersonal connections.

Aligning with the astrologically symbolic energies of the full moon is a great way to connect with yourself and the natural cycles of the earth — and because this is the final full moon of the year, you’ll really want to maximize on the lunar magic. Read on for the scoop on the December 2022 full moon’s spiritual meaning.

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of The Full Cold Moon?

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the Cold Moon is a traditional nickname given to the full moon that occurs in the month of December. This moniker is based upon the lunation’s proximity to the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the particularly frigid temperatures that come along with it. Because the winter solstice on Dec. 21 brings the shortest day and longest night of the year, this month’s lunar high point is also traditionally known as the Long Night Moon — an epithet that’s even more fitting when you consider that this particular lunation will be visible above the horizon for a longer period of time than most full moons. The nights may be getting colder and longer, but at least we’ll have a little extra moonlight in the skies to brighten up our spirits.

While the classic Cold Moon moniker makes sense, given the impending winter season, keeping your cool during this lunation may be easier said than done this year. At the time of this full moon, the moon will be in perfect conjunction with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which has been pouring its sludgy cosmic slowdowns over your motivation level since late October. Mars is the planet of action and aggression, so this lunar alignment may highlight retrograde-fueled frustrations and lack of focus, potentially making it feel like you’re not making progress on your goals or able to properly express your feelings. Beware of drama, as small triggers can easily lead to fruitless arguments now, especially with communication planet Mercury and romantic Venus squaring off with larger-than-life Jupiter. This aspect can lead to exaggerations and heightened emotional reactions, so this full moon’s spiritual meaning is about channeling some of the Cold Moon’s chill.

On the bright side, both the sun and moon are being positively supported by down-to-business Saturn, which blesses us with an added dose of patience that’ll offset some of the full moon aggravations. As the planet of time, Saturn reminds us that not everything needs to happen quickly, so take things slow and think through the consequences of your words before you lash out under the buzzy lunar energy. Additionally, because the December full moon is in Gemini's social and open-minded sign, it’s also about the importance of opening up and making meaningful connections with the people around you. Asking more questions, sharing your feelings, and being present in the current moment can help promote some warmth, camaraderie, and optimism during an otherwise cold and harsh period of the year.

How To Work With December’s Full Moon Energy

Eclipse season is over as of the start of this current lunar cycle, so moon magic and manifestation practices are officially back on the table. Because this is the last full moon of the year, it’s a wonderful time to do a release-focused ritual to help you let go of any baggage, resentments, or unnecessary distractions that have built up in your life during the course of 2022. With the moon in a communication-forward air sign like Gemini, putting your intentions into words can be a meaningful way to connect with the astrological energy. Try writing down everything you’d like to let go of under this lunation, and then saying your affirmation-style manifestations out loud as a way of speaking them into existence.

Because the action planet Mars is retrograde and happens to be fully entangled with this full moon, your motivation levels probably aren’t as high as usual, and you may feel a little uninspired by your usual passions and find it difficult to make any major power moves. With that in mind, it’s best to focus your December full moon practices on reflection and release — even if all the quick-moving and multi-tasking Gemini zodiac energy tempts you to push your limits. With the winter solstice fast approaching and ushering in the darkest portion of the year, the spiritual meaning of this full moon allows you to take a much-needed pause to summon up your patience, release what needs letting go of, and find support and community through meaningful social connections.