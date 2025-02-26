February 27’s New Moon Is Going Easy On These 3 Signs

Pisces season isn’t wasting any time plunging everyone into its ethereal and emotional waters, as the end of February finds the sun, Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, and the North Node of Destiny all clustered together in this sign’s sensitive seas, forming a powerful stellium of planetary energy. Once the moon joins this Piscean party on Feb. 27, a new lunar cycle will begin, and the February new moon will bring a mystical new beginning for all. For some, this new moon in Pisces could feel like a spiritual tidal wave that’s washing them up on an entirely new shore, but for the signs least affected by this lunation, it’s simply a time to soak up this water sign’s sensitive vibes gently.

Pisces is a water sign known for its empathy, creativity, and deep connection to feeling. Its energy also embodies a transcendental spirit, as it’s considered the final sign of the zodiac, and its open-hearted and go-with-the-flow vibe helps people embrace life’s inevitable endings and ascend toward new beginnings. In the case of the February new moon, the luminaries will make a square to the lucky planet Jupiter, which happens to be Pisces’ traditional cosmic ruler. While squares can be difficult aspects, the abundant and favorable influence of Jupiter on this new moon softens the square’s hard edges, instead challenging you to expand your emotional capacity and broaden your imagination as you set intentions. Fantasy can turn into reality if you can overcome the urge to doubt your dreams.

This new moon is the last major lunation before eclipse season begins in March, so it’s an important moment for manifestation for anyone who works their magic with the moon cycle. However, the heightened Pisces emotions of the Feb. 27 new moon will probably feel a little less intense for a few signs.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The sappy and sensitive vibes of Pisces season tend to put a slight damper on your fiery Aries flames, mostly because this water sign activates your quiet and solitary twelfth house. Because this new moon rises in that very part of your chart, right alongside a slew of other planets, you’ll probably be feeling the need to spend some time solo. Take a break from the grind and make a little more time to rest and recharge your batteries if you can. Don’t expect any major dramatics or revelations, as it’s much more likely this lunation will hit you more subtly, allowing your subconscious to work through things via your dreams and feelings. Slowing down and letting yourself tap into your spiritual side will help you make the most of this gentle lunar reset.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Emotional boundaries can be challenging to enforce sometimes, but under the gentle Piscean rays of this lunation, you may find that identifying where your limits lie is a little easier than usual. February’s new moon is rising in your mysterious and complicated eighth house, which rules over all the subterranean dynamics of our feelings and relationships. While this lunar intensity may not manifest in your life in a super tangible way, you’ll probably feel it working its magic beneath the surface of your spirit, giving you a chance to untangle some of the messier bits of your psyche. Now’s an important time to listen to your gut, so instead of exhausting yourself trying to manifest and come up with big intentions, try looking within. Your soul probably already knows what to create under this new moon, so let your heart lead the way.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) This new moon is rising in your health and routine-oriented sixth house, so while its influence may feel a bit more mundane than mystical, trust that you can infuse magic into every little moment. Now’s a time when you can bring a touch of whimsy and sparkle to your everyday life, whether by sprinkling in fresh habits that enhance your overall wellness or making a little more time in your schedule for spiritual endeavors. Your romantic cosmic ruler Venus is also making a sweet and supportive aspect to abundant Jupiter at the time of this new moon, which sends you an extra boost of luck and love to supercharge your new moon intentions. Work on finding the mystery and beauty in everyday things and romanticizing the ordinary.

