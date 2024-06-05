Life

591 Girl Name Ideas From Books, Astrology, Travel, Celebrities, & More

Plus a few tips for choosing the right one.

508 girl name ideas that strike the right balance between cool and outlandish.
Coming up with girl names that don’t feel overused or like they’re reaching just a little too hard to be *different* is a task. Like with any other trends, girl names come and go and come back around again. That explains why you probably know a few Emilys — and so did your great-grandmother.

With billions of girl names to choose from, the selection can be nothing short of overwhelming. A few things to consider?

When naming a baby, consider that they will not always be a baby. Their name also ideally should translate well into adulthood — so perhaps keep that cutesy moniker as a nickname for infancy, not something stamped on their birth certificate.

Fortunately or unfortunately, there is a limit to just how creative you can legally get (as best exemplified by Elon Musk and Grimes, who changed their firstborn’s name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii “to [conform] to California law”).

What style of baby names appeals to you most? Unique, classic, trendy, unisex? Do you care about the meaning, having a family connection, or celebrating your culture?

Get started with this list of some of the coolest of cool girl names from equally fresh and alluring origins like books, astrology, celebrities, places, and more.

Trendy Girl Names

  1. Arabella
  2. Ashanti
  3. Aurelia
  4. Autumn
  5. Deirdre
  6. Elaina
  7. Elodie
  8. Evelyn
  9. Freya
  10. Jaya
  11. Jayden
  12. Jelani
  13. Leila
  14. Luna
  15. Maeve
  16. Malaika
  17. Nakia
  18. Nita
  19. Nala
  20. Ophelia
  21. Tallulah

Unusual Girl Names

  1. Aaliyah
  2. Adama
  3. Aisha
  4. Amara
  5. Amaya
  6. Amina
  7. Asha
  8. Basia
  9. Imara
  10. Jahyra
  11. Mazi
  12. Mele
  13. Nairi
  14. Nessa
  15. Nia
  16. Nikia
  17. Njeri
  18. Nyree
  19. Petra
  20. Saleema
  21. Seven
  22. Valeria
  23. Winter
  24. Zara
  25. Zelda

Nature-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Aster
  2. Aurora
  3. Blossom
  4. Breeze
  5. Briar
  6. Bryn
  7. Calla
  8. Cedar
  9. Chrysanthemum
  10. Cloud
  11. Clover
  12. Dahlia
  13. Fern
  14. Heather
  15. Holly
  16. Iris
  17. Jasmine
  18. Magnolia
  19. Meadow
  20. Moon
  21. Petunia
  22. Rain
  23. Sandy
  24. Shelly
  25. Sky
  26. Tree
  27. Tulip

Unisex Girl Names

  1. Ainsley
  2. Alex
  3. Ash
  4. Asher
  5. Aubrey
  6. Avery
  7. Blair
  8. Blake
  9. Cameron
  10. Carter
  11. Dakota
  12. Drew
  13. Dylan
  14. Ellis
  15. Kai
  16. Kennedy
  17. Logan
  18. Parker
  19. Rowan
  20. Sasha

Girl Names From Sarah J. Maas Books

  1. Aelin, Throne of Glass
  2. Amren, A Court of Thornes and Roses
  3. Asterin, Throne of Glass
  4. Bryce, Crescent City
  5. Celaena, Throne of Glass
  6. Elain, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  7. Elide, Throne of Glass
  8. Emerie, A Court of Thornes and Roses
  9. Feyre, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  10. Gwyn, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  11. Lysandra, Throne of Glass
  12. Manon, Throne of Glass
  13. Morrigan, A Court of Thornes and Roses
  14. Nehemia, Throne of Glass
  15. Nesryn, Throne of Glass
  16. Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses
  17. Quinlan, Crescent City
  18. Sorrel, Throne of Glass
  19. Vesta, Throne of Glass

Girl Names From Colleen Hoover Books

  1. Allysa, It Ends With Us
  2. Auburn, Confess
  3. Beya, Heart Bones
  4. Bridgette, Maybe Not
  5. Chastin, Verity
  6. Harper, Verity
  7. Layken, Slammed
  8. Lesslie, Hopeless
  9. Lily, It Ends With Us
  10. Lowen, Verity
  11. Lydia, Confess
  12. Maggie, Maybe Now
  13. Six, Finding Cinderella

Girl Names From Emily Henry Books

  1. Cleo, Happy Place
  2. Daphne, Funny Story
  3. Harriet, Happy Place
  4. January, Beach Read
  5. Kimberly, Happy Place
  6. Libby, Book Lovers
  7. Nora, Book Lovers
  8. Poppy, People We Meet on Vacation
  9. Rachel, People We Meet on Vacation
  10. Sarah, People We Meet on Vacation
  11. Swapna, People We Meet on Vacation

Girl Names From Rebecca Yarros Books

  1. Aurelie, Fourth Wing
  2. Imogen, Fourth Wing
  3. Kiandra, Fourth Wing
  4. Luella, Fourth Wing
  5. Maren, Fourth Wing
  6. Mira, Fourth Wing
  7. Neve, Fourth Wing
  8. Nyra, Fourth Wing
  9. Rhiannon, Fourth Wing
  10. Syrena, Fourth Wing
  11. Violet, Fourth Wing

Girl Names From Game Of Thrones

  1. Arya
  2. Brienne
  3. Catelyn
  4. Cersei
  5. Daenerys
  6. Ellaria
  7. Melisandre
  8. Missandei
  9. Gilly
  10. Olenna
  11. Sansa
  12. Shae
  13. Talisa
  14. Yara
  15. Ygritte

Girl Names From Jennifer L. Armentrout Books

  1. Aios, From Blood and Ash
  2. Eloana, From Blood and Ash
  3. Isbeth, From Blood and Ash
  4. Jadis, From Blood and Ash
  5. Millicent, From Blood and Ash
  6. Penellaphe, From Blood and Ash
  7. Seraphena, From Blood and Ash
  8. Tawny, From Blood and Ash

Girl Names From Bridgerton

  1. Agatha
  2. Edwina
  3. Eloise
  4. Francesca
  5. Genevieve
  6. Hyacinth
  7. Kate
  8. Marina
  9. Penelope
  10. Philippa
  11. Portia
  12. Prudence
  13. Siena

Girl Names From Outlander

  1. Agnes
  2. Annalise
  3. Amelie
  4. Azeel
  5. Berthe
  6. Brianna
  7. Claire
  8. Davina
  9. Ellen
  10. Elspeth
  11. Esmé
  12. Faith
  13. Geillis
  14. Isobel
  15. Jenny
  16. Jocasta
  17. Laoghaire
  18. Letitia
  19. Lissa
  20. Louise
  21. Mackenzie
  22. Malva
  23. Marsali
  24. Mina
  25. Silva

Star-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Adhara
  2. Alsephina
  3. Astra
  4. Astraea
  5. Bellatrix
  6. Celeste
  7. Estelle
  8. Esther
  9. Estrella
  10. Hydra
  11. Nova
  12. Nyx
  13. Serene
  14. Stella
  15. Vega

Astrology-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Andromeda
  2. Antlia
  3. Ara
  4. Carina
  5. Cassiopeia
  6. Gemini
  7. Juno
  8. Libra
  9. Lyra

Planet-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Ariel (moon of Uranus)
  2. Ayla (meaning moonlight)
  3. Cressida (moon of Uranus)
  4. Jupiter
  5. Miranda (moon of Uranus)
  6. Phoebe (moon of Saturn)
  7. Venus

Greek Mythology-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Artemis
  2. Atalanta
  3. Athena
  4. Aphrodite
  5. Calypso
  6. Cora
  7. Gaia
  8. Hecate
  9. Hera
  10. Hestia
  11. Ianthe
  12. Ione
  13. Irene
  14. Persephone
  15. Psyche
  16. Rhea
  17. Thalia

Musician-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Aaliyah
  2. Adele
  3. Ariana
  4. Azealia
  5. Beyoncé
  6. Bia
  7. Birdie
  8. Cardi
  9. Dasha
  10. Flau'jae
  11. Halsey
  12. Iggy
  13. Jaylah
  14. Lana
  15. Leondra
  16. Lola
  17. Miley
  18. Nicki
  19. Noah
  20. Nokia
  21. Rihanna
  22. Robyn
  23. Sabrina
  24. Shakira
  25. Shontelle
  26. Solána
  27. Solange
  28. Suki
  29. Tate
  30. Tinashe
  31. Tyla

Actor-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Amandla
  2. Angelina
  3. Anika
  4. Anette
  5. Antonique
  6. Audrey
  7. Caitriona
  8. Charlize
  9. Cherilyn
  10. Grace
  11. Greta
  12. Halle
  13. Jodie
  14. Julianne
  15. Lovie
  16. Lupita
  17. Margot
  18. Marilyn
  19. Marion
  20. Meryl
  21. Mila
  22. Millie
  23. Naomie
  24. Nikolina
  25. Nina
  26. Rashida
  27. Raven
  28. Reese
  29. Renée
  30. Rosario
  31. Saoirse
  32. Taraji
  33. Zendaya

Celebrity Baby-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Atlas
  2. Banks
  3. Bodhi
  4. Cashmere
  5. Cricket
  6. Frankie
  7. Galileo
  8. Genesis
  9. Gravity
  10. Haven
  11. Ivy
  12. Khai
  13. Kulture
  14. Malti
  15. Matilda
  16. Monroe
  17. Nahla
  18. North
  19. Lennon
  20. Lilibet
  21. Lyla
  22. Olympia
  23. Rumi
  24. Saylor
  25. Seraphina
  26. Shiloh
  27. Stormi
  28. Summer
  29. Townes
  30. True
  31. Vivienne
  32. Winnie
  33. Zahara

Girl Names Inspired By Athletes

  1. Annika
  2. Brittney
  3. Dara
  4. Danica
  5. Kallie
  6. Mia
  7. Nadia
  8. Serena
  9. Simone

Girl Names From Disney

  1. Alana, The Little Mermaid
  2. Ana, Frozen
  3. Belle, Beauty And The Beast
  4. Elsa, Frozen
  5. Tiana, The Princess And The Frog
  6. Merida, Brave
  7. Moana, Moana

Girl Names From Pixar

  1. Celia, Monsters, Inc.
  2. Colette, Ratatouille
  3. Dory, Finding Nemo
  4. Edna, The Incredibles
  5. Eve, WALL-E
  6. Imelda, Coco
  7. Jessie, Toy Story
  8. Joy, Inside Out
  9. Laurel, Onward

Movie-Inspired Girl Names

  1. Ava, Ex-Machina
  2. Buttercup, The Princess Bride
  3. Daisy, The Great Gatsby
  4. Enola, Enola Holmes
  5. Freda, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  6. Ginny, Harry Potter
  7. Hermione, Harry Potter
  8. Katniss, The Hunger Games
  9. Kiri, Avatar
  10. Lara, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
  11. Minerva, Harry Potter
  12. Misty, She’s All That
  13. Neytiri, Avatar
  14. Primrose, The Hunger Games
  15. Sloane, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  16. Yolanda, Pulp Fiction

Girl Names From Star Wars

  1. Aayla
  2. Ahsoka
  3. Amidala
  4. Amilyn
  5. Aurra
  6. Cere
  7. Eleni
  8. Leia
  9. Padmé
  10. Quinlan
  11. Rey
  12. Sabine
  13. Wren

Girl Names Inspired By Cities And Towns

  1. Adelaide
  2. Antalya
  3. Alba
  4. Aspen
  5. Augusta
  6. Brooklyn
  7. Cairo
  8. Cali
  9. Chicago
  10. Dallas
  11. Geneva
  12. Havana
  13. Florence
  14. Jakarta
  15. London
  16. Milan
  17. Nairobi
  18. Odessa
  19. Osaka
  20. Paris
  21. Phoenix
  22. Rome
  23. Savannah
  24. Skye
  25. Tokyo
  26. Xanthi
  27. Zaria

Girl Names Inspired By Countries And Regions

  1. Asia
  2. Belize
  3. Genoa
  4. Georgia
  5. Ghana
  6. India
  7. Ireland
  8. Jordan
  9. Kenya
  10. Lucia
  11. Malaysia
  12. Mali
  13. Malta
  14. Sierra
  15. Zambia

Girl Names Inspired By Mountains

  1. Annapurna
  2. Dana
  3. Edith
  4. Helena
  5. Jaya
  6. Ida
  7. Katrina
  8. Solaise

Girl Names Inspired By Bodies Of Water

  1. Bay
  2. Bristol
  3. Erie
  4. Kara
  5. Lake
  6. Lena
  7. Loire
  8. Nile
  9. Ocean
  10. Rio
  11. River
  12. Seine
  13. Victoria

Girl Names Inspired By National Parks

  1. Acadia
  2. Denali
  3. Katmai
  4. Rainier
  5. Sequoia
  6. Wrangell

Girl Names Inspired By Geology

  1. Beryl
  2. Diamond
  3. Emerald
  4. Galena
  5. Golda
  6. Jade
  7. Olivine
  8. Opal
  9. Pearl
  10. Ruby
  11. Sapphire
  12. Silver

Girl Names Inspired By Food

  1. Ambrosia
  2. Anise
  3. Anjou
  4. Apple
  5. Baker
  6. Basil
  7. Brandy
  8. Brie
  9. Cassis
  10. Cayenne
  11. Cherry
  12. Clementine
  13. Clove
  14. Dolce
  15. Dulce
  16. Ginger
  17. Honey
  18. Juniper
  19. Lemon
  20. Maple
  21. Nori
  22. Peach
  23. Pepper
  24. Rosemary
  25. Saffron
  26. Sage
  27. Sherry
  28. Suzette
  29. Virginia

Girl Names Inspired By Colors

  1. Amber
  2. Azure
  3. Blue
  4. Cerise
  5. Coral
  6. Ebony
  7. Fuchsia
  8. Gray
  9. Grey
  10. Hazel
  11. Ivory
  12. Indigo
  13. Lavender
  14. Lilac
  15. Marigold
  16. Navy
  17. Olive
  18. Rose
  19. Scarlett

Vintage & Antique Girls Names

  1. Ada
  2. Agatha
  3. Alice
  4. Beatrice
  5. Bessie
  6. Blanche
  7. Camila
  8. Clara
  9. Dorothy
  10. Ethel
  11. Frances
  12. Josephine
  13. Mae
  14. Ophelia
  15. Ruth
  16. Sadie
  17. Susannah
  18. Sylvie
  19. Posey

Classic Girls Names

  1. Anne
  2. Caroline
  3. Catherine
  4. Charlotte
  5. Elizabeth
  6. Emily
  7. Emma
  8. Katherine
  9. Jane
  10. Jennifer
  11. Jessica
  12. Joan
  13. Julia
  14. Lillian
  15. Lucille
  16. Mabel
  17. Maria
  18. Marie
  19. Mary