591 Girl Name Ideas From Books, Astrology, Travel, Celebrities, & More

Coming up with girl names that don’t feel overused or like they’re reaching just a little too hard to be *different* is a task. Like with any other trends, girl names come and go and come back around again. That explains why you probably know a few Emilys — and so did your great-grandmother.

With billions of girl names to choose from, the selection can be nothing short of overwhelming. A few things to consider?

When naming a baby, consider that they will not always be a baby. Their name also ideally should translate well into adulthood — so perhaps keep that cutesy moniker as a nickname for infancy, not something stamped on their birth certificate.

Fortunately or unfortunately, there is a limit to just how creative you can legally get (as best exemplified by Elon Musk and Grimes, who changed their firstborn’s name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii “to [conform] to California law”).

What style of baby names appeals to you most? Unique, classic, trendy, unisex? Do you care about the meaning, having a family connection, or celebrating your culture?

Get started with this list of some of the coolest of cool girl names from equally fresh and alluring origins like books, astrology, celebrities, places, and more.

Trendy Girl Names Lisa5201/E+/Getty Images Arabella Ashanti Aurelia Autumn Deirdre Elaina Elodie Evelyn Freya Jaya Jayden Jelani Leila Luna Maeve Malaika Nakia Nita Nala Ophelia Tallulah

Unusual Girl Names Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Aaliyah Adama Aisha Amara Amaya Amina Asha Basia Imara Jahyra Mazi Mele Nairi Nessa Nia Nikia Njeri Nyree Petra Saleema Seven Valeria Winter Zara Zelda

Nature-Inspired Girl Names Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images Aster Aurora Blossom Breeze Briar Bryn Calla Cedar Chrysanthemum Cloud Clover Dahlia Fern Heather Holly Iris Jasmine Magnolia Meadow Moon Petunia Rain Sandy Shelly Sky Tree Tulip

Unisex Girl Names Ainsley Alex Ash Asher Aubrey Avery Blair Blake Cameron Carter Dakota Drew Dylan Ellis Kai Kennedy Logan Parker Rowan Sasha

Girl Names From Sarah J. Maas Books FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images Aelin, Throne of Glass Amren, A Court of Thornes and Roses Asterin, Throne of Glass Bryce, Crescent City Celaena, Throne of Glass Elain, A Court of Thorns and Roses Elide, Throne of Glass Emerie, A Court of Thornes and Roses Feyre, A Court of Thorns and Roses Gwyn, A Court of Thorns and Roses Lysandra, Throne of Glass Manon, Throne of Glass Morrigan, A Court of Thornes and Roses Nehemia, Throne of Glass Nesryn, Throne of Glass Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses Quinlan, Crescent City Sorrel, Throne of Glass Vesta, Throne of Glass

Girl Names From Colleen Hoover Books Allysa, It Ends With Us Auburn, Confess Beya, Heart Bones Bridgette, Maybe Not Chastin, Verity Harper, Verity Layken, Slammed Lesslie, Hopeless Lily, It Ends With Us Lowen, Verity Lydia, Confess Maggie, Maybe Now Six, Finding Cinderella

Girl Names From Emily Henry Books ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images Cleo, Happy Place Daphne, Funny Story Harriet, Happy Place January, Beach Read Kimberly, Happy Place Libby, Book Lovers Nora, Book Lovers Poppy, People We Meet on Vacation Rachel, People We Meet on Vacation Sarah, People We Meet on Vacation Swapna, People We Meet on Vacation

Girl Names From Rebecca Yarros Books Aurelie, Fourth Wing Imogen, Fourth Wing Kiandra, Fourth Wing Luella, Fourth Wing Maren, Fourth Wing Mira, Fourth Wing Neve, Fourth Wing Nyra, Fourth Wing Rhiannon, Fourth Wing Syrena, Fourth Wing Violet, Fourth Wing

Girl Names From Game Of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO Arya Brienne Catelyn Cersei Daenerys Ellaria Melisandre Missandei Gilly Olenna Sansa Shae Talisa Yara Ygritte

Girl Names From Jennifer L. Armentrout Books Aios, From Blood and Ash Eloana, From Blood and Ash Isbeth, From Blood and Ash Jadis, From Blood and Ash Millicent, From Blood and Ash Penellaphe, From Blood and Ash Seraphena, From Blood and Ash Tawny, From Blood and Ash

Girl Names From Bridgerton Netflix Agatha Edwina Eloise Francesca Genevieve Hyacinth Kate Marina Penelope Philippa Portia Prudence Siena

Girl Names From Outlander James Minchin/Starz Agnes Annalise Amelie Azeel Berthe Brianna Claire Davina Ellen Elspeth Esmé Faith Geillis Isobel Jenny Jocasta Laoghaire Letitia Lissa Louise Mackenzie Malva Marsali Mina Silva

Star-Inspired Girl Names Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Adhara Alsephina Astra Astraea Bellatrix Celeste Estelle Esther Estrella Hydra Nova Nyx Serene Stella Vega

Astrology-Inspired Girl Names Andromeda Antlia Ara Carina Cassiopeia Gemini Juno Libra Lyra

Planet-Inspired Girl Names Javier Zayas Photography/Moment/Getty Images Ariel (moon of Uranus) Ayla (meaning moonlight) Cressida (moon of Uranus) Jupiter Miranda (moon of Uranus) Phoebe (moon of Saturn) Venus

Greek Mythology-Inspired Girl Names Artemis Atalanta Athena Aphrodite Calypso Cora Gaia Hecate Hera Hestia Ianthe Ione Irene Persephone Psyche Rhea Thalia

Musician-Inspired Girl Names d3sign/Moment/Getty Images Aaliyah Adele Ariana Azealia Beyoncé Bia Birdie Cardi Dasha Flau'jae Halsey Iggy Jaylah Lana Leondra Lola Miley Nicki Noah Nokia Rihanna Robyn Sabrina Shakira Shontelle Solána Solange Suki Tate Tinashe Tyla

Actor-Inspired Girl Names Amandla Angelina Anika Anette Antonique Audrey Caitriona Charlize Cherilyn Grace Greta Halle Jodie Julianne Lovie Lupita Margot Marilyn Marion Meryl Mila Millie Naomie Nikolina Nina Rashida Raven Reese Renée Rosario Saoirse Taraji Zendaya

Celebrity Baby-Inspired Girl Names Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Atlas Banks Bodhi Cashmere Cricket Frankie Galileo Genesis Gravity Haven Ivy Khai Kulture Malti Matilda Monroe Nahla North Lennon Lilibet Lyla Olympia Rumi Saylor Seraphina Shiloh Stormi Summer Townes True Vivienne Winnie Zahara

Girl Names Inspired By Athletes Annika Brittney Dara Danica Kallie Mia Nadia Serena Simone

Girl Names From Disney Alana, The Little Mermaid Ana, Frozen Belle, Beauty And The Beast Elsa, Frozen Tiana, The Princess And The Frog Merida, Brave Moana, Moana

Girl Names From Pixar Celia, Monsters, Inc. Colette, Ratatouille Dory, Finding Nemo Edna, The Incredibles Eve, WALL-E Imelda, Coco Jessie, Toy Story Joy, Inside Out Laurel, Onward

Movie-Inspired Girl Names Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Ava, Ex-Machina Buttercup, The Princess Bride Daisy, The Great Gatsby Enola, Enola Holmes Freda, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Ginny, Harry Potter Hermione, Harry Potter Katniss, The Hunger Games Kiri, Avatar Lara, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Minerva, Harry Potter Misty, She’s All That Neytiri, Avatar Primrose, The Hunger Games Sloane, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Yolanda, Pulp Fiction

Girl Names From Star Wars Aayla Ahsoka Amidala Amilyn Aurra Cere Eleni Leia Padmé Quinlan Rey Sabine Wren

Girl Names Inspired By Cities And Towns Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Adelaide Antalya Alba Aspen Augusta Brooklyn Cairo Cali Chicago Dallas Geneva Havana Florence Jakarta London Milan Nairobi Odessa Osaka Paris Phoenix Rome Savannah Skye Tokyo Xanthi Zaria

Girl Names Inspired By Countries And Regions Asia Belize Genoa Georgia Ghana India Ireland Jordan Kenya Lucia Malaysia Mali Malta Sierra Zambia

Girl Names Inspired By Mountains Annapurna Dana Edith Helena Jaya Ida Katrina Solaise

Girl Names Inspired By Bodies Of Water Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images Bay Bristol Erie Kara Lake Lena Loire Nile Ocean Rio River Seine Victoria

Girl Names Inspired By National Parks Acadia Denali Katmai Rainier Sequoia Wrangell

Girl Names Inspired By Geology Beryl Diamond Emerald Galena Golda Jade Olivine Opal Pearl Ruby Sapphire Silver

Girl Names Inspired By Food eclipse_images/E+/Getty Images Ambrosia Anise Anjou Apple Baker Basil Brandy Brie Cassis Cayenne Cherry Clementine Clove Dolce Dulce Ginger Honey Juniper Lemon Maple Nori Peach Pepper Rosemary Saffron Sage Sherry Suzette Virginia

Girl Names Inspired By Colors Amber Azure Blue Cerise Coral Ebony Fuchsia Gray Grey Hazel Ivory Indigo Lavender Lilac Marigold Navy Olive Rose Scarlett

Vintage & Antique Girls Names amora888 lao / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Ada Agatha Alice Beatrice Bessie Blanche Camila Clara Dorothy Ethel Frances Josephine Mae Ophelia Ruth Sadie Susannah Sylvie Posey

Classic Girls Names Giselleflissak/E+/Getty Images Anne Caroline Catherine Charlotte Elizabeth Emily Emma Katherine Jane Jennifer Jessica Joan Julia Lillian Lucille Mabel Maria Marie Mary