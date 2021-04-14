It’s no secret that both Gemini and Scorpio have a reputation for being two of the most challenging zodiac signs. While they’re both highly misunderstood and irresistible in their own ways, not everyone can handle the drama and intensity that is known to come along with dating either sign. So, what happens when you put two of the zodiac’s biggest troublemakers together? Gemini and Scorpio’s zodiac compatibility suggests the two make a fascinating pair.

Gemini and Scorpio are five signs apart, which indicates a quincunx or inconjunct aspect in astrology. According to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, zodiac signs with this aspect can have difficulty relating to each other. “Though this can generate an exciting chemistry, the relationship might not be very stable and may swing between extreme highs and lows,” she says. “This is not an easy match. It’s tricky, but it’s definitely exciting.”

Additionally, Gemini and Scorpio are incompatible by both element and modality, representing how they express themselves and move through life. Gemini is a mutable air sign, which means they’re adaptable, logical, and prone to changing their mind. Scorpio is a fixed water sign, which means they’re very focused, emotional, intuitive, and stubborn.

“This doesn’t mean they’re doomed; it just means this relationship hinges more on the combination of effort and fate than harmony and convenience,” Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle. “Despite their technical incompatibility, these two signs have more in common than being the Internet’s most hated signs.”

Gemini & Scorpio Communication

In relationships, Scorpios look for deep intimacy. As professional astrologer Frederic Hoffmann tells Bustle, they usually communicate with power, determination, and focus. “With Geminis, they may not be able to find the depths of communication they need and might become frustrated with this.”

Mercury-ruled Geminis are very chatty, but tend to prefer a more “superficial” type of communication that’s more light and fun. “Geminis are the great communicator of the zodiac, but if the Scorpio partner is too controlling, Gemini might not be able to feel free in their communication,” Hoffman says.

Since Scorpios bond with their partners through deep communication, while Geminis tend to keep conversations playful and surface-level, both partners may feel as if they’re too different to make a relationship work.

Gemini & Scorpio’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, the twins and the scorpion score top marks. According to Monahan, “These two signs together show us proof that chemical attraction does exist.” Geminis have multiple sides to them, which Scorpio will find very intriguing. They’ll want to figure out who this Gemini truly is. The curious Gemini will be lured in by Scorpio’s mysterious allure and will want to find out everything about them.

These two are masters at seducing with words and will keep trying to one-up each other until the clothes start coming off. Even then, they may still find themselves fighting for control. On the other hand, Gemini is nonjudgemental and loves trying new things in bed. This will greatly please Scorpio, who secretly worries about scaring partners away with their unique sexual fantasies.

In the long run, there is potential for this fire to burn out. Geminis tend to see physical intimacy as a way to have fun, while Scorpio sees it to connect with their partner on a deep, emotional level. This is particularly important when they’re in a committed relationship. According to Monahan, Scorpio may feel that Gemini keeps things too “surface” or superficial instead of the “deep murky waters” where the scorpion prefers to hang out.

Even if this never turns into an actual committed relationship, these are two zodiac signs that can’t keep their hands off each other. As DeFranco says, “It’s the kind of attraction that draws two people together who aren’t even sure if they like each other, but they can’t seem to resist hooking up.”

Gemini & Scorpio’s Emotional Compatibility

This pair is quite different on an emotional level. According to astrologer Stephanie Gailing, Scorpio feels all the feel and has “great endurance to dig into the depths of where their emotions take them.”

Gemini, on the other hand, has a more intellectual approach. “Their inquisitive minds may inspire them to be curious about their feelings, but they’re less apt to really take the time, like a Scorpio, to explore them,” she says. Instead, Geminis try to understand their feelings on a very basic level and then move on to something else. This will frustrate Scorpio, who likes having an in-depth conversation about how they’re feeling. Again, they may find Gemini to be too superficial for their liking.

Scorpios are also notoriously jealous and a bit possessive in relationships. This will be a big problem for Gemini, who needs the freedom to do their own thing and socialize with whoever they want, whenever they want.

On the plus side, Scorpio is a fixed sign to provide the restless Gemini with more stability. “This, of course, however, depends on how open Gemini is to want to ground their airy nature,” Monahan says.

Gemini & Scorpio’s Dating Compatibility

Scorpio and Gemini make an “awkward” partnership, says Hoffman. On one hand, you have a highly emotional water sign who’s faithful to their core, but has a tendency to be controlling in relationships. Gemini, on the other hand, is an intellectual air sign who goes with the flow, loves their freedom and is notorious for having a wandering eye.

“We can see that Gemini and Scorpio do not speak the same language,” Hoffman says. “Scorpios tend to be very private and deep. They want exclusive relationships and will do anything to keep it that way. Whereas Geminis are the communicators of the zodiac; they tend to be much more superficial and extravert and they constantly need to connect with new people around.” Getting a relationship off the ground may be difficult for these two as they approach relationships very differently.

Gemini & Scorpio’s Friendship Compatibility

Gemini and Scorpio may not make the best match when it comes to romance, but friendship is another story. In fact, Hoffman says the twins and the scorpion could have a lasting friendship since they won’t have to deal with the “muddy romantic waters surrounding intimacy, sexuality, or control.”

As friends, Gemini and Scorpio could really balance each other out. “Gemini’s brilliant mind can bring some freshness to the emotional undercurrents of Scorpios,” Hoffman says. Scorpio, in turn, can be that one person Gemini shows their true self to. As long as Scorpio respects Gemini’s need for freedom and Gemini remains loyal to their scorpion friend, these two could have a connection that lasts.

The Biggest Potential Problems In A Gemini-Scorpio Relationship

One of the biggest potential points of conflict in a Gemini-Scorpio relationship is loyalty. According to Hoffman, Scorpios are known for being on the jealous side. If they feel like their partner is being disloyal in any way, it may trigger their controlling and possessive side to come out.

“The volatility of Geminis and their need to connect with others may certainly irritate the Scorpio partner soon enough,” Hoffman says. “As for Geminis, being with a controlling partner can be suffocating because they need to spread their positive energy all around.” Although Geminis can be faithful, they may tease or flirt with others just for fun. This will not sit well with Scorpio who may cause a big argument over Gemini’s loyalty.

Are Gemini & Scorpio A Good Match?

Overall, Gemini and Scorpio are considered to be incompatible zodiac matches. Although it’s a fun and sexy match initially, a lot of work needs to be done to have a harmonious relationship.

“Long-term potential for this couple is ultimately based on age, maturity, goals, and commiserating over internet memes as they secretly both love the attention,” DeFranco says. “Gemini is notoriously noncommittal, but Scorpio’s enigmatic presence can inspire persistence. If they want to make it work, Gemini has to show Scorpio that they won’t abandon them.”

Sources:

Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, tells Bustle

Frederic Hoffmann, professional astrologer