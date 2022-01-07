Have your favorite Netflix dramedy and a box of tissues ready because the first full moon of 2022 is on its way, and it’s bringing all the feels. The January 2022 full wolf moon will illuminate the night sky on Jan. 17 as it enters emotionally sensitive Cancer, pulling at your heartstrings. You’ll be asked to sit and assess your complex emotions — and you need it, too, after all the hard work you’ve been doing in the spirit of Capricorn season. You can finally put a pause on your razor-sharp focus on your work and feel inspired to investigate your feelings during this emotionally-charged lunation. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most affected by the January 2022 full Wolf moon, you may find it a bit more complicated than simply switching up your focus.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the January 2022 full wolf moon gets its name because wolves were usually heard howling during this time, and people once believed it was due to being hungry during the cold winter months. In astrology, full moons indicate the lunar phase with the moon is at its brightest and fullest, acting as a metaphor for the blazing truths realized in personal reflections and analyzing emotions. It symbolizes a time for release and manifestation, and since this is the first full moon of the year, you can expect that whatever you’ve set your sights on releasing in the new year will come to a head during the full moon — and if you have a hard time facing your emotional side, this could be a challenging lunation for you. What’s more, Cancer is ruled by the moon, meaning you may feel sensitive to the emotions of others.

Ready to find out if this intense lunation will be hitting you harder than others? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the few zodiac signs most affected by the January 2022 full wolf moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Feeling more misty-eyed than usual, Aries? That’s probably because the full moon is moving into your territory of home and family, and you’re feeling all types of nostalgia. Try not to ruminate on too many heavy things from your past, though. “This full wolf moon in cancer is going to ask you to get clear on your center from an intuitive place,” Imani Quinn, astrologer and co-author of Astrology SOS: Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide To Life, tells Bustle. “You are your first home — are you treating it with care? What needs to be released and decluttered during the full moon so that you have more space for what you truly love?”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ah, Cancer, it’s always an eventful occasion in the stars whenever your native planet visits your sign — because you can finally rest your bones from taking care of others so you can focus on quality self-care. But that’s not without serious reflection. “Full moon in Cancer vibes all the way! You have taken so much time to empower yourself and put your needs first. Ask yourself, how can this full wolf moon in your sign help you to affirm your own identity and most powerful convictions?” says Quinn.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is moving into your house of subconscious, Leo, so you’re looking back on how your upbringing has molded your ambitions, mindset, and framed your outlook on life. Having fun is your specialty, but this full moon is asking you to be serious for a moment. “You are always a powerful, yet gentle force Leo. Let this full Wolf moon in Cancer show your softer side, the parts of you that don’t always get full attention on the surface. You are a tender being. How can Cancer feels help you get in touch with yourself?” Quinn explains.