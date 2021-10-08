The 4 Bravest Zodiac Signs, According to An Astrologer

If you’re the type of person who diligently checks their horoscope or delves into other people’s birth charts, then you’re certainly aware of how astrology can offer us celestial insight into our personal characteristics and motivations. Have you ever wondered why you’re always down to go out there and face adversity rather than hide and hope for the best? The stars might be able to answer that, and they’d probably tell you that you’re one of the bravest zodiac signs.

One way of determining whether you’re the most daring of the astrological bunch is by looking at your Mars placement. Mars is the planet of determination and courage, so it can indicate how you hold down the fort in the face of fear. If it’s stationed in a bold fire sign on your chart, you likely have a gutsy edge to you and you don’t let any doubts scare you from meeting your goals.

Do you wear your fearlessness like a badge of honor and enjoy the thrill of it all? If so, you’re probably one of the most brave zodiac signs. Continue reading to see if you rank the list.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No guts, no glory may just be your power mantra, Aries. You’re ruled by courageous Mars itself, so it’s no wonder why you proudly flaunt your fearless attitude (and rightfully so!). “Aries is the first sign of the western astrological wheel, meaning they have no fear when it comes to trying new things or putting themselves out there. They’re leaders naturally who face the unknown fearlessly, ready to take on whatever challenges arise,” Ellen Bowles, an astrologist and co-author of Astrology SOS, tells Bustle. “Daring and bold, you willingly take risks because let’s face it, you love the thrill.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo, there’s a reason why you’re represented by the valiant lion: You’re so self-assured that you’re able to remain confident and heroic even in the face of danger. You’re ruled by the sun, after all. “Because the sun is orbited by all other planets, Leos have a strong and unshakable self-knowing,” says Bowles. “No matter what they are up against, Leo's natural self-confidence makes them brave enough to take chances and land on their feet effortlessly.” Rain or shine, you have the courage to move forward with grit and grace.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s not much that scares you, Scorpio. You’re into the occult and good old-fashioned horror, thanks to your ruling planet, Pluto, which is all about mysticism and the dark side of life. “Scorpios naturally understand that nothing is permanent in this world and everything is always shifting. They’re willing to take risks without a second thought, especially if it helps their growth,” says Bowles. You refuse to let fear stop you from enjoying life while you have it, and that’s what makes your courage unwavering.