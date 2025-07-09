The Spiritual Meaning Of July's Full Buck Moon

The first full moon of the summer is making its grand debut on Thursday, July 10, and it serves as the perfect mid-year check-in for your 2025 intentions. Also nicknamed the Buck Moon, July’s brightest lunation is coming through to help all zodiac signs clear their paths to success, connect with their ambitious sides, and nurture their natural talents. To fully utilize its lunar power, you must understand the spiritual meaning of July’s full moon.

Full moons are like the climax point of the lunar cycle, falling right smack in the middle of the moon’s monthly journey through its phases. They occur when the sun and moon are directly opposing each other in the zodiac, and this cosmic tension has a tendency to heighten emotions, stir up chaos, and bring information to light that was hard to see before. Additionally, the buzzy energy of these lunar moments makes them ripe for letting go of things that aren’t serving you or completing something you’ve been working on.

July’s full moon is rising in the driven and down-to-business earth sign of Capricorn, making it especially useful for focusing on matters of career, money, or other material goals. If you’re looking to push yourself when it comes to your professional or financial life, you won’t want to sleep on the spiritual meaning of the July 11 full moon.

Eva Kongshavn/Moment/Getty Images

The Spiritual Meaning Of July’s Full Moon

The Buck Moon is a traditional indigenous nickname for the full moon that happens in July. This moniker comes from the fact that male deer antlers typically hit their most rapid period of growth during this time of year, giving them one last chance to develop before they reach their full size later in the summer. According to Farmer’s Almanac, it’s also been referred to as the Ripe Corn Moon, Blueberry Moon, or the “Time Of Much Ripening” — all of which further highlight the abundant and growth-oriented energy of the season. This is also reflected in the spiritual meaning of July’s Buck Moon, as this lunation is a time to grow your goals to their full potential and create a greater sense of security for yourself.

It’s currently Cancer season, which is all about creating emotional security and care, but this year’s Buck Moon is hitting hardworking Capricorn. This cardinal earth sign is known for being efficient, disciplined, and focused on seeing tangible results, so its vibe aligns beautifully with the Buck Moon's spiritual meaning.

Hard work is necessary now if you want to reach your goals.

This lunation wants you to bring Cancer season’s sense of care and nurturing to your real-world endeavors, because working hard toward something ambitious feels more natural when your heart is truly in it. (Fun fact: Capricorn is the sign that rules bones, which is what buck antlers are made out of!)

This full moon is mostly flying solo when it comes to major planetary aspects, giving everyone more focus and clarity to channel toward their current objectives. However, it is making a minor but positive connection with stern and serious Saturn — Capricorn’s cosmic ruler — which reminds everyone that success requires dedication, practice, and diligence. Hard work is necessary now if you want to reach your goals, but don’t make it any harder than it needs to be. Figure out which direction your river is flowing and then row along with the current instead of against it.

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

How To Work With The Full Buck Moon Energy

Thanks to the subtle but sweet lunar connection with Saturn, this full moon’s spiritual meaning gently reminds you that even the most innate skills and talents have to be fostered with support, time, and effort to fully blossom. Don’t be discouraged just because you’re not immediately great at something. Everything takes practice, including things you were born to do. This lunation is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with something that comes naturally to you and build on it. Don’t let your potential sit around untapped.

Because full moons are also a time of release, you may also want to use the Buck Moon as an excuse to let go of anything that’s hindering you from getting to the top of whatever mountain you’re looking to climb. Whether it’s a mental roadblock like self-doubt or a tangible barrier like a lack of resources, get creative and find ways around whatever’s holding you back.