Cancer season is coming to a close, but not before July’s full moon blossoms, serving as the season’s sparkling final act. Traditionally nicknamed the Buck Moon, this lunation rises on July 21, and it’s shining in the determined and disciplined sign of Capricorn — directly across from the sun in Cancer, in the sign’s very last degree. Everyone will feel the effects of this special lunar moment, but for a couple of zodiac signs, this could be a pivotal time to build new foundations in their lives and bring some serious material goals to fruition.

Capricorn is the zodiac’s cardinal earth sign, and its energy is hardworking, industrious, and down-to-business. Cancer season has been highlighting everyone’s emotions and home lives for the past month, but this lunation shifts your attention back onto your public-facing goals, bringing some balance to the inner work you’ve been doing and giving you a chance to apply what you’ve learned on a grander scale. It’s a fantastic time to push forward on any professional plans, take steps toward longer-term goals, and otherwise pick up the pace on some summer productivity.

You might be surprised by how much you can get done under this lunation, as the moon will be forming some ultra-supportive connections with both action-oriented Mars and unpredictable Uranus. This opens the door to unexpected opportunities and amplifies your productivity. The moon is also approaching a conjunction with transformational Pluto, putting you in touch with your heart’s inner desires and inspiring you to create change in your life on a deep level.

Yuliia Pavaliuk/Moment/Getty Images

This is the second full moon in Capricorn to rise this summer — June’s Strawberry Moon also took place in this earth sign’s realm — so everyone is being given another chance to tap into their ambitions and make steady progress toward their 2024 goals. All four cardinal signs will feel this lunation’s vibrations in their lives, but for the two zodiac signs most affected by July’s full moon, it’s vital to capitalize on this energy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

The full moon on July 21 is hitting your career sector, giving you a major boost of discipline and focus in your professional life. Your longer-term work goals are being illuminated right now, so pay attention to what comes up around this time — whether that happens to be internal feelings or external circumstances. The universe is putting you in touch with your true desires and ambitions, and it’s up to you to face them with courage and confidence. No goal is too lofty and no dream is too aspirational to be worth pursuing if you put your mind to it! Doors can open quickly and lead you down paths you had never imagined being available to you, so you’ll want to strike while the iron’s hot.

Additionally, the full moon is forming a very strong trine aspect with your sign’s governing planet Mars — so your motivating cosmic ruler is infusing this lunation with a red-hot sense of tenacity and zeal. This lunar connection gives all zodiac signs an invigorating boost of energy to put toward their goals right now, but as a Mars-ruled Aries, you’ll be especially emboldened to push ahead on your plans and make strides to success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Last month’s full moon in your sign inspired you to shed your old skin and shake off any self-consciousness holding you back from embracing true authenticity and confidence. Now, under this special bonus full moon in your sign on July 21, it’s time to make some power moves. You’ve laid a solid foundation for your personal growth, and there’s nothing holding you back from your next evolution now but yourself — so get real about what you want and take that first step. There’s no time to worry about what other people think, so tune out the external chatter (and your internal critic) and keep your eye on the prize.

The full moon is in a tight conjunction with power-hungry planet Pluto — which is inching closer to its final retrograde back into your sign in this lifetime — which infuses your lunar vibe with a deeply transformative edge. Change is inevitable, but right now, you can steer your ship toward whatever horizons you want to explore. Don’t be afraid to take the path less traveled.