If you haven’t felt completely energized by the warmth of the sun’s rays lately, allow the next lunation to add some pep to your step. The June 2022 new moon, which arrives on June 28, is the first one since the invigorating summer solstice. The uplifting energy, courtesy of sensitive Cancer, is restoring your focus on your goals while inviting new ones. For the zodiac signs who are least affected by the new moon, these inspiring changes will welcome new opportunities as you cross off all the items off your bucket list this season.

In the same way a new moon kicks off the lunar cycle, it also symbolizes a fresh start. It’s all about new revelations, beginning projects, and starting over. Since this fresh start is spending time in caregiving Cancer, the focus is on nurturing your passions and bringing comfort to your day-to-day. The water sign is all about emotion, but they’re go-getters underneath their delicate surface — and instead of spending too much time in their feels, some zodiac signs who will be least impacted by this lunation will see it as an opportunity to expand their minds, spirits, and pockets.

The new moon in Cancer is centering our sense of belonging, but it’ll take it easy on a select few. Keep reading to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs least affected by the June 2022 new moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Introspection and knowledge are at the forefront of this lunation for you, Taurus. The new moon is inspiring you to ask questions and follow your curiosity down new roads — only, you’ll feel more at ease with what you find, being that la Luna is stationed in homebody Cancer. “Taurus is gaining beautiful insights and finding deep meaning in life,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “If Taurus has felt stuck on an emotional or practical problem lately, the solution can spontaneously arise now. Be on the lookout for synchronicities and signs from the universe, says Marquardt. “You might have your mind blown wide open and start seeing the world in a very different way.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve got money on your mind, Gemini, and the new moon is bringing the financial breakthrough you’ve been yearning for. “With Venus in Gemini's first house, it's like they're a money magnet right now! It might come through work or an investment, or there could be a group of people who want to support you somehow,” explains Marquardt. Maybe a new stream of income will fall into your lap or expand your vinyl collection, which may be worth a ton of money someday. Whatever it is, it’s likely something that supports your dreams. Open yourself up to the abundance.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ready to explore new spiritual heights, Scorpio? The new moon in fellow water sign Cancer is helping you align with your personal philosophy while also opening your eyes to perspectives you might not have considered before. “There's a culture shock element at play here, but the Cancer energy is going to help Scorpio feel right at home in whatever new scenario they're getting involved with, whether it's a new learning opportunity or an adventure to a far-off land,” explains Marquardt. How can you bring these new revelations into your day-to-day? “Don't make any drastic or permanent changes to your overall schedule, but find a way to incorporate your new spiritual mission into your current routine,” Marquardt says.